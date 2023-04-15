Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Minsk District
  Navadvorski sielski Saviet
  Houses

Houses for sale in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
94 m²
€ 60,792
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 26,838
For sale is an excellent two-story log garden house, consisting of the first and attic floor…
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
72 m²
€ 36,025
Housein Jeĺnica, Belarus
House
Jeĺnica, Belarus
291 m²
€ 94,475
Housein Jeĺnica, Belarus
House
Jeĺnica, Belarus
€ 67,546
An incomplete capital structure with a plot of 15 acres is for sale, privately owned in the …
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
180 m²
€ 171,117
A comfortable house went on sale in the vicinity of the city ( d. Big Trostenets !!! ) House…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 157,608
Address: p. Gatovo, st. Youth, d.5 The house is sold with all furniture and appliances. Cons…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 54,037
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 188,229
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
222 m²
€ 96,365
Housein Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
House
Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
203 m²
€ 198,136
For sale an excellent cottage with a land plot of 19 acres in der. Big Sticlevo Total SNB 20…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 12,609
Private Unitary Enterprise & laquo; Dianest & raquo ;, UNODC 190124316, license № 02240/54 d…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 108,074
Housein Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
House
Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
300 m²
€ 94,565
Cottage building near MKAD, city traffic within walking distance, a stop is planned near the…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 42,779
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 68,447
For sale a house in the village of Oseevka in the Mogilev direction ( 9 km from MKAD ) with …

