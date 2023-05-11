Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Myadzel District, Belarus

Naracki sielski Saviet
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Apartment in Svir, Belarus
Apartment
Svir, Belarus
Area 39 m²
€ 13,658
Apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
€ 122,922
2 room apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 227,633
4 room apartment in Svir, Belarus
4 room apartment
Svir, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 335 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 382,423
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 29,137
3 room apartment in Myadzyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Myadzyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 27,316
2 room apartment in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,632
2 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
2 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 68,290

Properties features in Myadzel District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir