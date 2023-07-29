Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Minsk, Belarus

10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This lovely 1-bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a smaller house in Opatovo, T…
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex for sale in p. Bechichi with sea views. The apartment is located on two floors, 1- li…
€ 145,000
Villa 4 room villa in Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
Продается красивая, недавно построенная двух этажная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в ок…
€ 1,400,000
Villa 4 room villa in Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Продается прекрасная, недавно построенная вилла расположенная в окрестностях Шибеника. Вилла…
€ 1,400,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/18
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
€ 46,696
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 8/18
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
€ 104,320
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
Exactly how you dreamed, we are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing wor…
€ 129,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
!! 田 SALE STAGE KOTLOVAN !! Ľ ❌ This is a whale ❌ ❌ EREDEMLI / ARPACHBAHSHISH ✅ GENERAL PRO…
€ 61,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ve…
€ 440,527

Properties features in Minsk, Belarus

