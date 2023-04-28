Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lyuban District, Belarus

15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 25,291
3 room apartment in Saracy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,914
Three bedroom apartment in ag. Forty. Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Sovetskaya, d. 4A. ➜Perfect …
House in Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 40,701
House on a spacious plot in ag. Forty Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Chkalova 武Everyone dreams o…
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
104 m²
€ 42,605
We offer you a cozy house in. Luban! Address: Luban, st. Kirov 武 知House with excellent rep…
2 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 25,291
Excellent one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lubani! Address: Luban, st. Borovika, d. 13A ⁇ …
3 room apartment in Saracy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,914
Three bedroom apartment in ag. Forty. Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Sovetskaya, d. 4A. ➜Perfect …
2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 10,878
For sale 2 bedroom apartment. The apartment is not corner, warm.  The rooms are spaciou…
House in Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
Price on request
Tired of the bustle of the city? Ready-made house in a picturesque place for year-round comf…
4 room apartment in Lyuban, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,957
For sale 4-room apartment in. Luban, st. Spilevsky, d. 4. Bunk house of the cottage type. Th…
House in Vobcyn, Belarus
House
Vobcyn, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,260
¡URGENT!   House for sale in the Lubansky district A solid house with a large 25-acre …
4 room apartment in Saracy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Saracy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 25,382
An excellent four-room apartment in good condition is ready for living. Sword-glazed windows…
2 room apartment in Urechcha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Urechcha, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 9,518
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,144
Sale of a house in the city of Luban, Minsk region, 142 km from MKAD towards Slutsk. New log…
Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
236 m²
€ 38,979
Welcome cottage & nbsp; in a quiet, cozy, picturesque place in.Luban.& nbsp ; Built with lov…
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
60 m²
€ 15,864
Sale of a house in the city center. Water in the house, local sewage, gas brought to the hou…

