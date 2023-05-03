Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

34 properties total found
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 59,032
Excellent summer cottages are for sale near Minsk, 12 km from MKAD for KRUGLOGODIC residence…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 8,991
Cozy garden partnership! Convenient to get there: minibuses, buses. Shop at the stop and the…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
Price on request
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 21 km from. Minsk, ST "Our Rodnik Plus", Mogilev dir…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 10,807
Duplex summer house 20 minutes from Minsk! Address: ST Motor Transport 2002  ⁇ 知 Abo…
Cottage in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
105 m²
€ 37,236
House for sale in the agricultural town of Lugovoi Sloboda. Excellent location: 15 km from M…
2 room apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,869
One bedroom apartment in the center of landscaped. Pleased! Address: p. Privolny, st. Yubile…
Cottage in Apcak, Belarus
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
260 m²
€ 61,757
Obchak, Minsk region, a suburb of Minsk, 10 km from MKAD, Mogilev direction, a solid modern …
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,241
For sale a new house ( 80% ) in a garden partnership in a picturesque place ( to a forest of…
1 room apartment in Zamastocca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,965
For sale 1 bedroom apartment with good repairs, 15 minutes drive from Minsk.   The apar…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 54,492
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 21 km from. Minsk, ST "Our Rodnik Plus", Mogilev dir…
2 room apartment in Zamastocca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,859
This apartment can be purchased on credit on the following conditions: The first. contributi…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 115,340
For sale a large house in ag. Meadow Sloboda . The house is very warm on the 2nd floor and a…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 41,686
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 43,502
Cottage in Apcak, Belarus
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
170 m²
€ 39,052
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 79,013
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 24,521
For sale & nbsp; area 33.2 sq. M., plot 8 acres. Gas down the street, & nbsp; water is intro…
Apartment in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 25,429
House in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
House
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
147 m²
€ 68,114
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 21,343
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 76,016
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 14,985
3 room apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 55,400
Cottage in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 140,679
  & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbs…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 14,985
House for sale with a plot in ST "Restor", p. Jumped, 12 km. from MKAD. The site is flat, ow…
Apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
Apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
65 m²
€ 68,114
One-story house, 64.5 square meters.m., 3 rooms, a kitchen, with / s separate, lined with ti…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 52,221
House in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
House
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
147 m²
€ 48,134
For sale is a modern two-level cottage in a picturesque place of ag. Meadow Sloboda. The cot…
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 22,614
House in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 49,951

Properties features in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
