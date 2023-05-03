Belarus
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 properties total found
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 59,032
Excellent summer cottages are for sale near Minsk, 12 km from MKAD for KRUGLOGODIC residence…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 8,991
Cozy garden partnership! Convenient to get there: minibuses, buses. Shop at the stop and the…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
Price on request
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 21 km from. Minsk, ST "Our Rodnik Plus", Mogilev dir…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 10,807
Duplex summer house 20 minutes from Minsk! Address: ST Motor Transport 2002 ⁇ 知 Abo…
Cottage
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
105 m²
€ 37,236
House for sale in the agricultural town of Lugovoi Sloboda. Excellent location: 15 km from M…
2 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 40,869
One bedroom apartment in the center of landscaped. Pleased! Address: p. Privolny, st. Yubile…
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
260 m²
€ 61,757
Obchak, Minsk region, a suburb of Minsk, 10 km from MKAD, Mogilev direction, a solid modern …
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,241
For sale a new house ( 80% ) in a garden partnership in a picturesque place ( to a forest of…
1 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 34,965
For sale 1 bedroom apartment with good repairs, 15 minutes drive from Minsk. The apar…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
173 m²
€ 54,492
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 21 km from. Minsk, ST "Our Rodnik Plus", Mogilev dir…
2 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 50,859
This apartment can be purchased on credit on the following conditions: The first. contributi…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 115,340
For sale a large house in ag. Meadow Sloboda . The house is very warm on the 2nd floor and a…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 41,686
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 43,502
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
170 m²
€ 39,052
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 79,013
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 24,521
For sale & nbsp; area 33.2 sq. M., plot 8 acres. Gas down the street, & nbsp; water is intro…
Apartment
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 25,429
House
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
147 m²
€ 68,114
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m²
€ 21,343
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 76,016
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 14,985
3 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 55,400
Cottage
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 140,679
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbs…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 14,985
House for sale with a plot in ST "Restor", p. Jumped, 12 km. from MKAD. The site is flat, ow…
Apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
65 m²
€ 68,114
One-story house, 64.5 square meters.m., 3 rooms, a kitchen, with / s separate, lined with ti…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 52,221
House
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
147 m²
€ 48,134
For sale is a modern two-level cottage in a picturesque place of ag. Meadow Sloboda. The cot…
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 22,614
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 49,951
Show next 30 properties
1
2
