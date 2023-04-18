Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 24,623
For sale 3 bedroom apartment. Excellent transport links within walking distance of the railw…
3 room apartmentin Malinouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malinouscyna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,696
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment in the village of Malinovshchina Address: Malinovshchina, Central S…

Properties features in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir