  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 26,088
A chic summer cottage with access to the lake! Address: ST Orange ⁇ Ľ Advantages of our ho…
3 room apartmentin Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 24,623
For sale 3 bedroom apartment. Excellent transport links within walking distance of the railw…
Housein Zaskavicy, Belarus
House
Zaskavicy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 29,200
One-story block house in ag. Zaskovichi Address: ah. Drop in, per. Collective farm 武Union-l…
3 room apartmentin Malinouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malinouscyna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,696
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment in the village of Malinovshchina Address: Malinovshchina, Central S…
Housein Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 7,781

Properties features in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

