Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Maladzyechna District
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
60 m²
€ 14,646
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,730
Eco-friendly house surrounded by a forest! Address: ST Intourist ⁇ 知 About your future si…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 24,715
The house has three levels and is located on a site with a slight slope overlooking the edge…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,851
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 10,069
Cozy cottage in the village of Lazur Address: ST Lazurny → The plot is located in the garden…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 12,357
For sale in a picturesque place with your own apiary Address: ST Vgorye 武 A spacious two-le…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 11,442
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Girdy. ➜ Beautiful house with an apple or…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 15,470
Ready-made cottage in a landscaped ST Tatarschina! Address: ST "TATARSHIN" 武 Teply and equ…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,442
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Surint. 武 prophetic own house, a persona…
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,730
Eco-friendly house surrounded by a forest! Address: ST "Intourist". ⁇ 知 About your future…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 14,646
House for sale in ag. Olekhnovichi, Molodechno district, 40 km from MKAD., From the railway …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 6,307
For sale is a cottage 40 km from MKAD to the house in the Molodechno direction . The plot is…
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
65 m²
€ 22,884
House for sale in d. Red, located in a place with good infrastructure. Fenced area in 7 cell…
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
67 m²
€ 28,825
A beautiful cozy house for sale both year-round and seasonal. The house is logged strong, sh…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 8,147
For sale a privatized area with a brick house in three levels in a garden partnership « Medi…
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
88 m²
€ 54,922
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 16,385
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 11,900
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 9,354
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 5,492
For sale summer garden house, lined with boards with heating. The stove is working, the hous…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,485
Cottage 45 km from Minsk. & Nbsp; Convenient entrance on a concrete road. Walking availabili…
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
61 m²
€ 23,342
For sale & nbsp; residential building d. Krasny. 45 kilometers from MKAD on Molodechno & nbs…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 9,062
For sale it is located in the picturesque town of ST & Laquo; Birch Grove & Raquo; near art.…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 20,962
1953 log house. Surrounded by a brick with an area of 57.7 / 36 / 13.1, the gas is diluted, …
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,781
A cozy summer house for sale with a well-kept hectare area 4. & And I Nbsp; The interior is …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
Price on request
For sale excellent spacious bright house & nbsp; from a wooden log house in the village of K…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 9,062
Cozy cottage in ST & quot; Vzgorye & quot ;. 1.5 km from the railway station. & nbsp; Boyars…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 50,345
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ), direction Molodechno, 45 km from MKA…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 9,794
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
86 m²
€ 32,678
