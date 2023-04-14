Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

22 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 87,767
Apartment that meets all modern standards: - spacious, bright and very cozy; - convenient an…
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 79,534
2-room apartment with stylish repairs in the Ag of the Ringworm! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 33,388
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,884
For sale 3-room apartment Minsk district, agricultural colodischi, Tankovaya St., d. 8B. 2/2…
1 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 47,865
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for sale next to the pine forest in ag. The colodities. The apartme…
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 34,564
The village of Kolodishchi is located 8km from MKAD, surrounded by pine forest. The village …
4 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 134 m² 1/2 Floor
Price on request
For sale is a modern premium Tanhaus in the prestigious indoor residential complex « Green H…
2 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 68 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 95,911
A RE-SATORY BIENNIUM QUARTER WITH A BIG COIRL ( WATERLY EQUIPPED UNDER THE GOSTIN ) IN AG. C…
1 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 54,289
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 35,016
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 50,670
5 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,873
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 60,623
Apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
21 m²
€ 18,639
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 86 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 101,340
We offer you a large and cozy, bright apartment at ag. Referees, Oak Log 10 The benefits of …
2 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,675
1 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 42,526
5 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 221 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,635
Input group - fence from Little princess, Lime Light hydrangeas and cat. Inside are tall war…
3 room apartmentin Juchnauka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Juchnauka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 43,884
"For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a picturesque ecological place near the Volma River. D. Yuk…
2 room apartmentin Sucharukija, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sucharukija, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,246
Cozy one-bedroom apartment in the village of Sukhorukiye! Address: p. Sukhorukiye st. Gogol …
3 room apartmentin Hliebkavicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hliebkavicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 101 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 67,771
Apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,620
I'll sell the house, ag. Wells, Minsk district, Moscow, for example, 8.2 km from the МКАД1 l…

