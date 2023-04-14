Belarus
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 87,767
Apartment that meets all modern standards: - spacious, bright and very cozy; - convenient an…
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 79,534
2-room apartment with stylish repairs in the Ag of the Ringworm! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 33,388
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 43,884
For sale 3-room apartment Minsk district, agricultural colodischi, Tankovaya St., d. 8B. 2/2…
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 47,865
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for sale next to the pine forest in ag. The colodities. The apartme…
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 34,564
The village of Kolodishchi is located 8km from MKAD, surrounded by pine forest. The village …
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
134 m²
1/2 Floor
Price on request
For sale is a modern premium Tanhaus in the prestigious indoor residential complex « Green H…
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 95,911
A RE-SATORY BIENNIUM QUARTER WITH A BIG COIRL ( WATERLY EQUIPPED UNDER THE GOSTIN ) IN AG. C…
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 54,289
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 35,016
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 50,670
5 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 180,873
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 60,623
Apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
21 m²
€ 18,639
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 101,340
We offer you a large and cozy, bright apartment at ag. Referees, Oak Log 10 The benefits of …
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 49,675
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
36 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 42,526
5 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
221 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 250,635
Input group - fence from Little princess, Lime Light hydrangeas and cat. Inside are tall war…
3 room apartment
Juchnauka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
76 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 43,884
"For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a picturesque ecological place near the Volma River. D. Yuk…
2 room apartment
Sucharukija, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 44,246
Cozy one-bedroom apartment in the village of Sukhorukiye! Address: p. Sukhorukiye st. Gogol …
3 room apartment
Hliebkavicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 67,771
Apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,620
I'll sell the house, ag. Wells, Minsk district, Moscow, for example, 8.2 km from the МКАД1 l…
