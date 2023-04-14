Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homel
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Homel, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
45 properties total found
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
97 m²
€ 24,430
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
Price on request
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet cozy corner of the…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
138 m²
€ 47,051
For sale a residential log house.  House with gas heating, centralized water supply. PV…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
86 m²
€ 36,193
The house is located in a quiet, cozy, comfortable place in the city of Gomel. Transport sto…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
62 m²
€ 28,049
Residential building for sale in. Gomel, Dr. Sverdlovsky 3rd. House - wooden log house 1977 …
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
71 m²
€ 47,955
One-apartment one-story residential building for sale in Novobelitsk district of Gomel, ul. …
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
173 m²
€ 67,861
 A solid residential building of 173 m2 in Zheleznodorozhny district. Gomel. mn. Prudok…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
74 m²
€ 45,241
Cottagein Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
€ 99,530
A modern cottage in the village of Victory. Construction: 2009-2014. Foundation: block of bl…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
164 m²
€ 122,150
For sale is a modern house of 163.6 m2 of total area in an environmentally friendly area of …
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
99 m²
€ 29,859
House for sale in Novobelitsk district with a total area of 99 m2. The house has replaced wi…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
60 m²
€ 32,573
The house is log-shaped, with an area of 59.9 sq.m. — Plot of 15 acres in PNV. — Central wat…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
103 m²
€ 49,765
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
480 m²
€ 171,915
Stylish and modern home!Location The house is a 10-minute drive from the center of Gomel. Qu…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
106 m²
€ 62,432
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
82 m²
€ 24,430
Part of the house is for sale on Nizhnebrilevskaya Street. The house is in good condition, t…
Cottagein Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
€ 74,195
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet, cozy corner of th…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,358
Part of the house for sale in Balice. Separate entrance. In good condition. There is gas, wa…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
85 m²
€ 44,788
For sale one-story brick residential building 1976/1992 built on a plot of 7.7 hundred. The …
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
€ 32,573
House - wooden log house 1977 with three living rooms, brushed with boards, Pvkh windows, wi…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
109 m²
Price on request
For sale a two-story house with a rough finish ( New Life ), there is where your design fant…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
120 m²
€ 35,740
House in Romanovichi-2. What could be better than your own home? Only a house built environm…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
16 m²
€ 20,358
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
18 m²
€ 16,287
Cottagein Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
262 m²
€ 162,867
Cottagein Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
274 m²
Price on request
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
76 m²
€ 17,734
For sale 29/50 shares of a one-story log cabin with a total area of 117 square meters on a l…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,620
House in residential condition, warm, dry. PVC windows, gas heating, equipped kitchen. Well-…
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
600 m²
€ 45,241
Housein Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
75 m²
€ 33,026
A cozy one-story brick house for sale in the very center of Belitsa. The house is in excelle…

Properties features in Homel, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir