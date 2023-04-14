Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Homel Region
Homel
Houses
Houses for sale in Homel, Belarus
House
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Homel, Belarus
97 m²
€ 24,430
House
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
Price on request
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet cozy corner of the…
House
Homel, Belarus
138 m²
€ 47,051
For sale a residential log house. House with gas heating, centralized water supply. PV…
House
Homel, Belarus
86 m²
€ 36,193
The house is located in a quiet, cozy, comfortable place in the city of Gomel. Transport sto…
House
Homel, Belarus
62 m²
€ 28,049
Residential building for sale in. Gomel, Dr. Sverdlovsky 3rd. House - wooden log house 1977 …
House
Homel, Belarus
71 m²
€ 47,955
One-apartment one-story residential building for sale in Novobelitsk district of Gomel, ul. …
House
Homel, Belarus
173 m²
€ 67,861
A solid residential building of 173 m2 in Zheleznodorozhny district. Gomel. mn. Prudok…
House
Homel, Belarus
74 m²
€ 45,241
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
€ 99,530
A modern cottage in the village of Victory. Construction: 2009-2014. Foundation: block of bl…
House
Homel, Belarus
164 m²
€ 122,150
For sale is a modern house of 163.6 m2 of total area in an environmentally friendly area of …
House
Homel, Belarus
99 m²
€ 29,859
House for sale in Novobelitsk district with a total area of 99 m2. The house has replaced wi…
House
Homel, Belarus
60 m²
€ 32,573
The house is log-shaped, with an area of 59.9 sq.m. — Plot of 15 acres in PNV. — Central wat…
House
Homel, Belarus
103 m²
€ 49,765
House
Homel, Belarus
480 m²
€ 171,915
Stylish and modern home!Location The house is a 10-minute drive from the center of Gomel. Qu…
House
Homel, Belarus
106 m²
€ 62,432
House
Homel, Belarus
82 m²
€ 24,430
Part of the house is for sale on Nizhnebrilevskaya Street. The house is in good condition, t…
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
€ 74,195
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet, cozy corner of th…
House
Homel, Belarus
67 m²
€ 20,358
Part of the house for sale in Balice. Separate entrance. In good condition. There is gas, wa…
House
Homel, Belarus
85 m²
€ 44,788
For sale one-story brick residential building 1976/1992 built on a plot of 7.7 hundred. The …
House
Homel, Belarus
€ 32,573
House - wooden log house 1977 with three living rooms, brushed with boards, Pvkh windows, wi…
House
Homel, Belarus
109 m²
Price on request
For sale a two-story house with a rough finish ( New Life ), there is where your design fant…
House
Homel, Belarus
120 m²
€ 35,740
House in Romanovichi-2. What could be better than your own home? Only a house built environm…
House
Homel, Belarus
16 m²
€ 20,358
House
Homel, Belarus
18 m²
€ 16,287
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
262 m²
€ 162,867
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
274 m²
Price on request
House
Homel, Belarus
76 m²
€ 17,734
For sale 29/50 shares of a one-story log cabin with a total area of 117 square meters on a l…
House
Homel, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,620
House in residential condition, warm, dry. PVC windows, gas heating, equipped kitchen. Well-…
House
Homel, Belarus
600 m²
€ 45,241
House
Homel, Belarus
75 m²
€ 33,026
A cozy one-story brick house for sale in the very center of Belitsa. The house is in excelle…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Homel, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map