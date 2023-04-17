Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
76 m²
€ 28,732
Give yourself a luxurious gift - life in your own house in a picturesque place near the lake…
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 26,931
 For sale 2-storey house with a readiness of 78% and an area of 149.6m2 in the village.…
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
123 m²
€ 107,093
For sale the perfect home for a happy life! Address: d. Logosa, st. Podgornaya ⁇ 知 About …
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
78 m²
€ 36,929
Residential building for sale with repair in the village. Logosa of the Logoisk district, 5 …
Housein Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,924
We offer an excellent site in ag.  Gaina Address: ah. Gaina, Pobedy St. The benefits of…
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
76 m²
€ 28,732
House for sale in a luxurious place! Address: d. Logosa, st. Green. Give yourself a luxuriou…
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,510
Two plots are for sale, one of them with a house in ST "Mikhalkovichi" Logoisk district, a b…
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 99,077
Cozy house for sale in Silichas, ST VOLA! 25 km from Minsk, one of the most popular destinat…
Cottagein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 53,952
New house in a cottage building in a quiet, picturesque place. Large plot with fruit trees, …
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 28,732
House for sale in a picturesque place, Gaina River! Logoisk direction! The house is built of…
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 36,019
A unique, fully prepared for a comfortable living eco-house, with all the communications and…
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 23,868
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,007
Two adjacent plots with a total area of 0.24 hectares are for sale, in one of the sections t…
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 28,822
For sale a house in a club-type village in the village. Meduhovo Gainen Village Council & nb…
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
53 m²
€ 20,716
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Give…
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
256 m²
€ 135,105
For sale cottage in a picturesque place. Near the forest, lakes, rivers Logoz and Gain. 100%…

