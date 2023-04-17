Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 properties total found
House
Lahoza, Belarus
76 m²
€ 28,732
Give yourself a luxurious gift - life in your own house in a picturesque place near the lake…
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 26,931
For sale 2-storey house with a readiness of 78% and an area of 149.6m2 in the village.…
House
Lahoza, Belarus
123 m²
€ 107,093
For sale the perfect home for a happy life! Address: d. Logosa, st. Podgornaya ⁇ 知 About …
House
Lahoza, Belarus
78 m²
€ 36,929
Residential building for sale with repair in the village. Logosa of the Logoisk district, 5 …
House
Hajna, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,924
We offer an excellent site in ag. Gaina Address: ah. Gaina, Pobedy St. The benefits of…
House
Lahoza, Belarus
76 m²
€ 28,732
House for sale in a luxurious place! Address: d. Logosa, st. Green. Give yourself a luxuriou…
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,510
Two plots are for sale, one of them with a house in ST "Mikhalkovichi" Logoisk district, a b…
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 99,077
Cozy house for sale in Silichas, ST VOLA! 25 km from Minsk, one of the most popular destinat…
Cottage
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 53,952
New house in a cottage building in a quiet, picturesque place. Large plot with fruit trees, …
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 28,732
House for sale in a picturesque place, Gaina River! Logoisk direction! The house is built of…
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 36,019
A unique, fully prepared for a comfortable living eco-house, with all the communications and…
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 23,868
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,007
Two adjacent plots with a total area of 0.24 hectares are for sale, in one of the sections t…
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 28,822
For sale a house in a club-type village in the village. Meduhovo Gainen Village Council & nb…
House
Lahoza, Belarus
53 m²
€ 20,716
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; Give…
House
Lahoza, Belarus
256 m²
€ 135,105
For sale cottage in a picturesque place. Near the forest, lakes, rivers Logoz and Gain. 100%…
2 room apartment
Lahoza, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 8,106
Limited Liability Company & laquo; Real Estate Agency Special Style & raquo ;, acting on the…
