  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Fanipalski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

86 properties total found
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
Apartment in Viazań, Belarus
Apartment
Viazań, Belarus
37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,132
1/2 shares for sale in 1 bedroom apartment Address: g. Fanipol, st. Brest, d. 7 ⁇ 知 About…
2 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 58,807
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 51,969
For sale a comfortable apartment with repair in a new building in the city. Fanipol 44.4 met…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 40,025
For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk!   In the most comfor…
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 28,720
1 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 40,937
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol, st…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 36,375
3 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
3 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
Low-rise modern development of 2003 across the road from the border of Fanipol. A brick hous…
5 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 314 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction. Consists of 2 …
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 30,735
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 29,668
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 21,674
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
2 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 52,152
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The house is surrendered, rea…
2 room apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 52,152
Fanipol – is one of the most welcoming satellite cities near Minsk. The house is delivered, …
Apartment in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 21,882
Well-maintained residential building for sale 20 km from Minsk. Shore ( Dzerzhinsky district…
2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 46,818
Fanipol and ndash; one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. First house in LCD and …
1 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 30,735
9 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 21,674
2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 46,818
9 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 25,054
9 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 25,054
2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 46,818

Properties features in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

