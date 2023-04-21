Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
Apartment
Viazań, Belarus
37 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 14,132
1/2 shares for sale in 1 bedroom apartment Address: g. Fanipol, st. Brest, d. 7 ⁇ 知 About…
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 58,807
For sale 2 bedroom apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol,…
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 51,969
For sale a comfortable apartment with repair in a new building in the city. Fanipol 44.4 met…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,379
One-room apartment with repair near the city park in Fanipole! Address: g. Fanipol, st. Bres…
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 40,025
For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk! In the most comfor…
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 28,720
1 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 40,937
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, g. Fanipol, st…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 36,375
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 36,375
3 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/2 Floor
Price on request
Low-rise modern development of 2003 across the road from the border of Fanipol. A brick hous…
5 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
314 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 179,613
House for a large and friendly family 17 km from MKAD in the Brest direction. Consists of 2 …
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 30,735
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 29,668
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
25 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 25,054
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
20 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 21,674
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
1/10 Floor
€ 52,152
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The house is surrendered, rea…
2 room apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
9/10 Floor
€ 52,152
Fanipol – is one of the most welcoming satellite cities near Minsk. The house is delivered, …
Apartment
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 m²
€ 21,882
Well-maintained residential building for sale 20 km from Minsk. Shore ( Dzerzhinsky district…
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 46,818
Fanipol and ndash; one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. First house in LCD and …
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 30,735
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
1 bath
20 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 21,674
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 46,818
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 25,054
9 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
1 bath
25 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 25,054
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 46,818
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
