Houses for sale in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

15 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 61,641
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 19,036
For sale a house in the garden partnership "Nasha Dacha", next to the village of Lake! Addre…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 13,144
Three-level summer house in a picturesque ST Flight! Address: ST "Flight" ➜ Fully prepared f…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,597
House for sale 25 km from Minsk in the Brest direction. House for your decoration. Plo…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
186 m²
€ 126,184
Duplex cottage by the forest in the village. Vladimirov! Address: d. Vladimirov, st. Central…
House
Danilavichy, Belarus
158 m²
Price on request
For sale a good house near the lake in the village. Contempt. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky…
Cottage
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
195 m²
€ 45,234
A solid large house for sale in the village. Dry-dols near Minsk. Clean finish require…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 31,637
Do you dream of a country house in a quiet and picturesque place, of nature, of birdsong? Th…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 23,116
Tired of a noisy metropolis? Tired of breathing exhaust gas and looking at gray houses? ST `…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 18,039
For sale country house in the village of Ryabinka, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction, 19…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
244 m²
€ 67,987
For sale is a privately owned plot with a residential building. Plot 21 acres + another area…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 67,080
For sale a house in a picturesque place ready for living near the Danilovichskoye reservoir …
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 34,447
A solid residential building for sale in the village. Victory. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky dis…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 38,073
For sale good new & nbsp; house in d. Old man, Dzerzhinsky & nbsp; district, Minsk region, S…
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
311 m²
€ 67,987
House for sale in d. Gorenovka Dzerzhinsky district, 22 km from MKAD Slutskoye direction, 27…
