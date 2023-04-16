Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest District
carnaucycki sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
24 properties total found
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 72,056
A country house of residential type in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 121.9 sq.m, lived …
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 63,049
Lot 6958. In the Chernavchitsky village council, a reconstructed residential building is bei…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 35,938
Box of a summer house of a residential type in Brest district. 1st floor. Total SNB -120.1 s…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 23,328
Garden house in Brest district. 2002 p. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 84.9 sq.m, total. - 84.…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 160,324
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! In the e…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 60,347
Residential building in Brest district. 1990 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 139.47 sq.m. - 139.47 s…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 99,077
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
271 m²
€ 67,552
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 70,254
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! The mode…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 18,014
House
Vistycy, Belarus
116 m²
€ 99,077
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,517
Garden house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 56.4 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,016
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 13,510
Lot 6326. To your attention is a house with a plot of 22 acres in a developed village near C…
House
carnaucycy, Belarus
301 m²
€ 162,126
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 108,084
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 7,656
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!The price…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
257 m²
€ 117,091
Residential building in Brest p - not. 1999 p. 1 floor and attic. Total SNB - 275.1 sq.m, to…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 12,790
Selling a cottage, d. Friendship, Brest district, Brest region e.g., 353 km from MKAD2 level…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 18,014
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
266 m²
€ 61,247
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kamenetsky direction 193325 Residentia…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 70,254
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kamenetsky direction 200306 Residentia…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 26,571
Sell the cottage, Chernavchitsky s/s, Brest district 1 level, walls - brick, internal area o…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
144 m²
€ 37,829
I will For Sale to the house and of of Kozlovichi and the Brest district and Brest e.g. and …
