The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus
Byerazino
8
Paplauski sielski Saviet
3
16 properties total found
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 7,293
All questions by phone
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 27,168
Well-maintained summer house with all the furniture! Address: ST Red Coast ⁇ 知 About your…
3 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 24,615
Urgent sale of the apartment in good condition. PVC glass packages, fitted kitchen, wardrobe…
Cottage
Byerazino, Belarus
199 m²
€ 127,635
House
Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,661
We sell a solid house in the village of Sloboda in the most picturesque place of the Berezin…
3 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 26,347
House
Byerazino, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,293
Sale of a house on the banks of the Berezina river in the village of Brodets Area 45.4 / 23.…
House
Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 31,909
House
Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
Price on request
House
Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,293
Sale of the house on the banks of the Berezina river in the village of Brodets Area 45.4 / 2…
2 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 20,969
House after overhaul, insulated, neatly furnished, floors & ndash; board, cafe in the bathro…
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 5,014
House for sale in the picturesque Berezinsky district! Only 80 km from Minsk! Within walking…
House
Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 29,630
New house in the village on the shore of the river. Birch. Two-story house from a galvanized…
House
Byerazino, Belarus
57 m²
€ 19,145
A house in the center of Brezino on the banks of the rec.1 level, walls - wood, lined with b…
House
Byerazino, Belarus
91 m²
€ 21,424
Spacious, bright house with a good layout. No finishing. New double-glazed windows. Gas is b…
House
Byerazino, Belarus
159 m²
€ 39,202
& nbsp; & nbsp ; 2-level & nbsp; cottage & nbsp; for sale in. Berezino, Minsk region. Possib…
