Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Byerazino District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

Byerazino
5
Paplauski sielski Saviet
3
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
House in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 7,293
All questions by phone
House in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 27,168
Well-maintained summer house with all the furniture! Address: ST Red Coast ⁇ 知 About your…
Cottage in Byerazino, Belarus
Cottage
Byerazino, Belarus
199 m²
€ 127,635
House in Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,661
We sell a solid house in the village of Sloboda in the most picturesque place of the Berezin…
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,293
Sale of a house on the banks of the Berezina river in the village of Brodets Area 45.4 / 23.…
House in Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pahoscki sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 31,909
House in Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
Price on request
House in Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kaplaniecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 7,293
Sale of the house on the banks of the Berezina river in the village of Brodets Area 45.4 / 2…
House in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 5,014
House for sale in the picturesque Berezinsky district! Only 80 km from Minsk! Within walking…
House in Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bahusevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 29,630
New house in the village on the shore of the river. Birch. Two-story house from a galvanized…
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
57 m²
€ 19,145
A house in the center of Brezino on the banks of the rec.1 level, walls - wood, lined with b…
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
91 m²
€ 21,424
Spacious, bright house with a good layout. No finishing. New double-glazed windows. Gas is b…
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
159 m²
€ 39,202
& nbsp; & nbsp ; 2-level & nbsp; cottage & nbsp; for sale in. Berezino, Minsk region. Possib…

Properties features in Byerazino District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir