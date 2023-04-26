Belarus
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Clear all
73 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,752
House
Slabada, Belarus
40 m²
€ 54,564
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 9,382
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 67,407
New house with an interesting layout with / t Address: ST Usyazh - A full-fledged two-…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 270,540
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 211,331
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 10,011
An excellent offer for a country vacation in s / t « Atlant-2 » ( 17 km from MKAD, Moscow di…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,728
Cottage for sale in d. Pine. Smolevichi district, 15 km from MKAD, Moscow direction. 15 minu…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 90,180
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,509
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€ 232,282
Stylish cottage on a plot of 21 acres with a bathhouse in the village of Dubrova Address: d.…
House
Slabada, Belarus
104 m²
€ 118,418
For sale a modern house built in 2023, in ag. « Sloboda », Smolevichi district, Moscow direc…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 63,673
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 109,218
Wonderful house for sale 15 minutes from Minsk. The house is located in a quiet location nea…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 198,578
Dreaming of beauty and coziness? Then you definitely need to purchase this house! By p…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 23,684
For sale land with a garden house and new building Land with an area of 9.18 acres has the s…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 63,764
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 63,764
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,002,001
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 446,346
Sale of a cottage located in a closed village d. Baguta. Total area of SNB – 242.4 square me…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 17,945
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 108,398
Cottage for sale in d. Pine ! The cottage village is located 16 km from MKAD in the Moscow d…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 20,951
For sale a cute summer house 12 km from. Minsk, ST "Nadezhda" ARDI, Moscow direction! On th…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,728
Cottage for sale in d. Pine 15 km from MKAD Moscow direction. 15 minutes from m. A bar. &nbs…
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
Price on request
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage in a closed cottage village with fen…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 15,394
Cozy cottage for sale in a gardening partnership « Gardening-TP » 10 minutes from Minsk. Are…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 15,030
A residential cottage for sale 20 kilometers from Minsk ! There is everything you need for a…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 23,684
For sale land with a garden house and new building Land with an area of 9.18 acres has the s…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 47,367
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
211 m²
€ 150,300
For sale a magnificent house with a renovation in the village. Zadomlya. Minsk region, Smole…
