Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
73 properties total found
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,752
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
40 m²
€ 54,564
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 9,382
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 67,407
New house with an interesting layout with / t Address: ST Usyazh  - A full-fledged two-…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 270,540
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 211,331
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 10,011
An excellent offer for a country vacation in s / t « Atlant-2 » ( 17 km from MKAD, Moscow di…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,728
Cottage for sale in d. Pine. Smolevichi district, 15 km from MKAD, Moscow direction. 15 minu…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 90,180
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,509
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€ 232,282
Stylish cottage on a plot of 21 acres with a bathhouse in the village of Dubrova Address: d.…
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
104 m²
€ 118,418
For sale a modern house built in 2023, in ag. « Sloboda », Smolevichi district, Moscow direc…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 63,673
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 109,218
Wonderful house for sale 15 minutes from Minsk. The house is located in a quiet location nea…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 198,578
Dreaming of beauty and coziness? Then you definitely need to purchase this house!  By p…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 23,684
For sale land with a garden house and new building Land with an area of 9.18 acres has the s…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 63,764
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 63,764
Cottage in Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
€ 1,002,001
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya Total SNB area – 359.3 s…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
242 m²
€ 446,346
Sale of a cottage located in a closed village d. Baguta. Total area of SNB – 242.4 square me…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 17,945
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 108,398
Cottage for sale in d. Pine ! The cottage village is located 16 km from MKAD in the Moscow d…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 20,951
For sale a cute summer house 12 km from. Minsk, ST "Nadezhda" ARDI, Moscow direction! On th…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,728
Cottage for sale in d. Pine 15 km from MKAD Moscow direction. 15 minutes from m. A bar. &nbs…
Cottage in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
Price on request
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage in a closed cottage village with fen…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 15,394
Cozy cottage for sale in a gardening partnership « Gardening-TP » 10 minutes from Minsk. Are…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 15,030
A residential cottage for sale 20 kilometers from Minsk ! There is everything you need for a…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 23,684
For sale land with a garden house and new building Land with an area of 9.18 acres has the s…
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 47,367
House in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
211 m²
€ 150,300
For sale a magnificent house with a renovation in the village. Zadomlya. Minsk region, Smole…

Properties features in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir