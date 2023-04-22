Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

2 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,538
For sale one bedroom apartment in the city of Osipovichi! The apartment is sold with all nec…
2 room apartment in Svislach, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svislach, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 8,832
Apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
Apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
75 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 10,814
2 room apartment in Jalizava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Jalizava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,230
2 room apartment in Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,858
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the village.Bolshaya Gorozha1 / 2 & nbsp; a floor brick hous…
3 room apartment in Lapicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lapicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 9,012
For sale 3 -room apartment in a.g. Lapichi. & Nbsp; 4 / 4, brick, area 55.4 / 39.2 / 5.8, ne…
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,565
Sale of stylish apartment Mogilev region, city Osipovichi Total area 67.2 mq. Spacious 3-b…

Properties features in Asipovichy District, Belarus

