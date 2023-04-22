Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Asipovichy District

Residential properties for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

Asipovichy
5
Hradzianski sielski Saviet
3
Svislacki sielski Saviet
3
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet
3
Jalizauski sielski Saviet
1
Lapicki sielski Saviet
1
Lipienski sielski Saviet
1
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,538
For sale one bedroom apartment in the city of Osipovichi! The apartment is sold with all nec…
House in Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 10,814
In this location, our offer is one! A large house for summer holidays or for life all year r…
House in Kamienicy, Belarus
House
Kamienicy, Belarus
44 m²
€ 6,218
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, noise and want to enjoy nature, clean air, then …
House in Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lipienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 12,617
House and all the necessary buildings in a chic place. At a distance from cities and large r…
House in Viazzie, Belarus
House
Viazzie, Belarus
108 m²
€ 21,628
House and large plot in a chic place. Reservoir on Svisloch – perfect water surface, pine fo…
2 room apartment in Svislach, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svislach, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 8,832
Apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
Apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
75 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 10,814
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 63,984
For sale an excellent house with repairs in the center of Osipovichi. Mogilev region, 92 km …
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 12,617
For sale half house and second and nbsp; house ( designed as summer kitchen ). The plot is r…
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 9,012
Private Unitary Enterprise "Dianest", UNODC 190124316, & nbsp; license No. 02240/54 & nbsp; …
2 room apartment in Jalizava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Jalizava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,230
Cottage in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
458 m²
€ 135,178
  & nbsp; & nbsp; A residential chic cottage for sale in the village. The head of the O…
House in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 9,913
House in Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hradzianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 27,036
Good location at home. Plot of 25 acres (fenced around the perimeter). House is a brick. hea…
2 room apartment in Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 5,858
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the village.Bolshaya Gorozha1 / 2 & nbsp; a floor brick hous…
3 room apartment in Lapicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lapicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 9,012
For sale 3 -room apartment in a.g. Lapichi. & Nbsp; 4 / 4, brick, area 55.4 / 39.2 / 5.8, ne…
3 room apartment in Asipovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Asipovichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,565
Sale of stylish apartment Mogilev region, city Osipovichi Total area 67.2 mq. Spacious 3-b…

Properties features in Asipovichy District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir