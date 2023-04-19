Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottagein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,437
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
Housein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 23,690
For sale in Lyatokhah with a good year-round entrance, with all amenities. All furniture and…
Housein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 14,578
Capital House for sale in Lyatokhah on the first coast. House diary. 3 rooms. Pedal heating.…
Housein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
308 m²
€ 117,539
A new residential building is sold for a large family, partly for clean decoration. And anot…

Properties features in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

