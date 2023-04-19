Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vitebsk District
  5. Akciabrski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottagein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,437
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
Housein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 23,690
For sale in Lyatokhah with a good year-round entrance, with all amenities. All furniture and…
Housein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 14,578
Capital House for sale in Lyatokhah on the first coast. House diary. 3 rooms. Pedal heating.…
Housein Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
308 m²
€ 117,539
A new residential building is sold for a large family, partly for clean decoration. And anot…

Properties features in Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir