Golden visa in Portugal

“Golden Visa” for family members

The applicant is eligible to apply for a Golden Visa for the whole family, but there are certain conditions such as family ties, age, marital status and so on. The following are the conditions under which an applicant can apply for a Golden Visa for their family members:

Spouse:

If you are legally married or in a concubinage. In the case of a concubinage, it is necessary to provide evidence such as: common children, common property, common bank account.

Children:

Children under the age of 18 are automatically granted a Golden Visa, after the age of 18 - if the children are currently studying in university, unmarried and dependent on the applicant.

Parents:

Parents of any spouse are automatically granted a Golden Visa if they are over 65 years old. Parents under 65 years old require proof that they are dependent on the applicant, such as: the parents' registration at the applicant's address, statements of monthly transfers to the parents' account, health certificate, etc.

Siblings:

Siblings of either spouse may be granted a Golden Visa if they are under the age of 18 and are dependent on the applicant.

In this case, a court decision must be submitted to award custody of the minor relative.