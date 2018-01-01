Golden visa in Portugal

"Golden Visa" is a program for obtaining a special residence permit for investment in Portugal.
The first "Golden Visa" is granted for two years and is renewed twice afterwards for another two years. After five years of holding the residence permit, the investor can apply for Portuguese citizenship or permanent residence permit. During this time, the investor is obliged to stay in Portugal for at least 14 days every two years of holding a Golden Visa. Portuguese law allows dual citizenship, so the investor can keep their first citizenship.
|● Tax on the purchase of real estate. It is paid once at the time of purchase and is based on a formula that takes into account the purchase amount and the amount of the cadastral value. This tax is 3-5% of the higher of the two amounts. In the case of commercial real estate, this tax is 6.5%. ● Stamp duty on purchases is 0.8% of the higher of the two amounts (see above). ● Lawyer's fees are calculated for the principal applicant and each family member applying for a Golden Visa for family reunification. The amount for the lawyer's services depends on the number of family members applying. €7500 for the principal applicant and €2500 for each additional family member. Lawyers’ services are paid in this way: ➔ 20% at the time of signing the contract with the lawyers (at which point the lawyers start the process of opening a tax number and bank account); ➔ 20% after making the investment; ➔ 20% after obtaining the Golden Visa residence permit; ➔ 20% after the 1st extension of the residence permit; ➔ 20% after the 2nd extension of the residence permit. Our customers can also pay the entire amount in one transaction and receive a 15% discount. ● State fees are the cost of a residence permit card for each family member. State duty is €12250 per applicant, spread over a period of 5 years. Most of this amount is paid in the first year, about 50%. About 25% is paid after 2 years during the renewal of the residence permit. And about 25% is paid after another 2 years during the second renewal.
|12250.00 EUR
Minimal investment 280 000 €
The applicant is eligible to apply for a Golden Visa for the whole family, but there are certain conditions such as family ties, age, marital status and so on. The following are the conditions under which an applicant can apply for a Golden Visa for their family members:
If you are legally married or in a concubinage. In the case of a concubinage, it is necessary to provide evidence such as: common children, common property, common bank account.
Children under the age of 18 are automatically granted a Golden Visa, after the age of 18 - if the children are currently studying in university, unmarried and dependent on the applicant.
Parents of any spouse are automatically granted a Golden Visa if they are over 65 years old. Parents under 65 years old require proof that they are dependent on the applicant, such as: the parents' registration at the applicant's address, statements of monthly transfers to the parents' account, health certificate, etc.
Siblings of either spouse may be granted a Golden Visa if they are under the age of 18 and are dependent on the applicant.
In this case, a court decision must be submitted to award custody of the minor relative.
Move freely within the EU;
Rent out the acquired real estate;
Have access to free education and health care;
Work in Portugal and run your own business;
Apply for citizenship or permanent residence permit after 5 years of holding a residence permit.