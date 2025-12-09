Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Valley Views

New project of 54 two and three bedroom apartments with a privileged location and spectacular sea and mountain views, with private parking spaces and communal pool. Its south-east orientation guarantees natural light throughout the day. Its modern total living design connects the living room with the terrace through large windows, creating spacious and bright spaces. The apartments come equipped with fitted kitchen and appliances, fitted wardrobes, air conditioning and full bathrooms. Valley Views offers in phase 1 apartments with parking in underground garage and storage room, and in phase 2 houses with outdoor parking space. Located in a privileged location between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola, these apartments combine contemporary design, high quality materials and large terraces to enjoy the sun and the Mediterranean breeze. Live in an incomparable setting, surrounded by nature, sea and golf courses, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Just 10 minutes from the beaches of Fuengirola, it lives surrounded by leisure, nature and sport: golf courses like La Cala Golf or El Chaparral, the large Costa del Sol Park and the lively Miramar shopping center, all within a few minutes. 3 km away you will find an excellent gastronomic and cultural offer in La Cala de Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella. In addition, Malaga capital and its airport are only 30 minutes away.