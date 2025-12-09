  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Dos Hermanas
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Valley Views

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Valley Views

Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
od
$397,040
;
19
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39598
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1863358398
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Miasto
    Dos Hermanas
  • Adres
    Calle Mijas

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Español Español
New project of 54 two and three bedroom apartments with a privileged location and spectacular sea and mountain views, with private parking spaces and communal pool. Its south-east orientation guarantees natural light throughout the day. Its modern total living design connects the living room with the terrace through large windows, creating spacious and bright spaces. The apartments come equipped with fitted kitchen and appliances, fitted wardrobes, air conditioning and full bathrooms. Valley Views offers in phase 1 apartments with parking in underground garage and storage room, and in phase 2 houses with outdoor parking space. Located in a privileged location between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola, these apartments combine contemporary design, high quality materials and large terraces to enjoy the sun and the Mediterranean breeze. Live in an incomparable setting, surrounded by nature, sea and golf courses, with all the amenities at your fingertips. Just 10 minutes from the beaches of Fuengirola, it lives surrounded by leisure, nature and sport: golf courses like La Cala Golf or El Chaparral, the large Costa del Sol Park and the lively Miramar shopping center, all within a few minutes. 3 km away you will find an excellent gastronomic and cultural offer in La Cala de Mijas, Fuengirola and Marbella. In addition, Malaga capital and its airport are only 30 minutes away.

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Soto Vista
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$2,58M
Apartamentowiec Eleganckie Apartamenty w Kompleksie w Sabadell w Barcelonie
Sabadell, Hiszpania
od
$380,224
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Guadalmina 720
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$6,82M
Apartamentowiec Guarensa
Orihuela, Hiszpania
od
$372,562
Zespół mieszkaniowy Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Platja dAro, Hiszpania
Cena na zgłoszenie
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Valley Views
Dos Hermanas, Hiszpania
od
$397,040
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa The Privilege
Estepona, Hiszpania
od
$802,043
Exclusive living in the center of Estepona Living in luxury and exclusivity takes on a new meaning. A prestigious new development featuring 32 high-end apartments, located in one of the most sought-after residential areas of Estepona. Here, modern architecture, refined finishes, and a comp…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Alura Living Fase 1
Casares, Hiszpania
od
$537,312
Welcome to an exclusive residential complex comprised of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, where contemporary architecture blends with the natural surroundings to offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Located in a privileged area, this project was conceived for those seeking a balance …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kool Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Hiszpania
od
$898,743
It is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city, a quiet residential area where residents can disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle. All the ingredients to have the life you want. A destination full of life and excitement, charming beaches, culture, gastronomy, excelle…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje