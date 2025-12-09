  1. Realting.com
  2. Hiszpania
  3. Estepona
  4. Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Palm Residences

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Palm Residences

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$681,452
;
15
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39495
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 355122560
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasteczko
    Estepona
  • Wioska
    Resinera Voladilla
  • Adres
    Calle del Rio

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Discover a boutique collection of just 36 statement apartments where contemporary design and thoughtful luxury combine to create a lifestyle that elevates everyday into extraordinary. Blending elegant architecture with spaces designed to promote relaxation and comfort. Life flows effortlessly between light-filled interiors, expansive terraces, and the beauty of the Andalusian countryside - neighboring a prestigious golf community on the New Golden Mile. This project redefines modern Mediterranean living. Here, contemporary design and thoughtful luxury combine to create a lifestyle that elevates the everyday into the extraordinary. Step into a world of refined living. Each apartment has been meticulously crafted to harmonize sophistication and comfort. From spacious open-plan layouts to state-of-the-art finishes, every detail has been inspired with the owner in mind to enrich your daily routines. Every apartment is a coveted corner unit, a rare privilege that offers a greater sense of space, light and serenity. With fewer neighbors, freedom to breathe and cascading terraces bursting with lush foliage, these homes feel more like private retreats than apartments. Luxury goes beyond the apartments. Here, your every need is met, whether it's wellness, work, or leisure. Indulge in resort style facilities to complement your every mood. • Outdoor pool • Gymnasium • Co-working space • Indoor heated pool • Spa, sauna & hammam • Dog park • Petanque court • Fire pits This is where life feels perfectly balanced, surrounded by natural beauty yet at the centre of the cosmopolitan hotspots of the Costa del Sol.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Hiszpania
od
$1,66M
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Ambar Homes
Velez Malaga, Hiszpania
od
$290,044
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Kristina Views
Manilva, Hiszpania
od
$620,019
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Tierra
San Roque, Hiszpania
od
$5,86M
Apartamentowiec Mieszkania z widokiem na morze na osiedlu luxe w Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Hiszpania
od
$690,825
Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Palm Residences
Resinera Voladilla, Hiszpania
od
$681,452
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Oceanic Garden
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$453,922
Nowy rozwój, położony w cichej i mieszkalnej dzielnicy El Lagarejo, w Mijas. Jest to wyjątkowa okazja dla tych, którzy szukają jakości życia na Costa del Sol, w uprzywilejowanym otoczeniu i tylko 7 minut jazdy od plaży. Położony naprzeciwko Loma del Real Park, ten falisty rozwój oferuje 20…
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Pokaż wszystko Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa La Ermita
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$2,62M
Just started the project of the new villa, spectacular full panoramic views over the sea, mountains and valley, with infinity pool. The villa is located in Mijas Pueblo where you can find all kind of amenities. Exclusive development of a new and bright open plan luxury villa with panoramic …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Prana - STUPA
Benahavis, Hiszpania
od
$3,78M
We proudly present the latest masterpiece in our exclusive luxury villa portfolio. Designed to capture sweeping panoramic views, it showcases the craftsmanship, elegant detailing, and advanced specifications that define all our projects. Balancing contemporary architecture with cutting-edge …
Agencja
Muse
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Hiszpania
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
09.12.2025
Gdzie kupić tanie mieszkanie w Hiszpanii? Najtańsze gminy z najniższymi cenami
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
21.11.2025
Gdzie nie kupować nieruchomości w Hiszpanii: przegląd problematycznych regionów
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
06.10.2025
Jak kupić mieszkanie w Hiszpanii: Kompletny przewodnik z cenami, podatkami i poradami dla inwestorów
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
26.09.2025
Jak otworzyć konto bankowe w Hiszpanii: szczegółowe procedury dla rezydentów i nierezydentów
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
17.07.2025
Wybitny początek roku. Wyniki pierwszego kwartału 2025 r. na hiszpańskim rynku nieruchomości mieszkaniowych
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
23.10.2024
„Odzyskanie mieszkania zajęło mi prawie 3 lata.” Jak lokatorzy w Hiszpanii zajmują domy: komentarz prawnika i prawdziwa historia
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
09.08.2024
„W ciągu roku zmieniłem 7 krajów i 35 mieszkań”. Jak Rosjanka otrzymała hiszpańską wizę cyfrową nomadów i osiedliła się w tym kraju
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje