Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Villa Valle Romano Estepona

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Modern luxury villa with infinity pool and panoramic views.
Introducing a stunning new villa currently under construction in the prestigious Roman Valley, offering unparalleled views and exceptional modern design.
This contemporary masterpiece combines minimalist architecture with luxurious comfort, creating the perfect Mediterranean sanctuary. With floor-to-ceiling windows and open-plan interiors, natural light floods the space, enhancing the serene ambiance and seamless interior living.
One of the villa's standout features is its stunning infinity pool with a cascading waterfall edge, where you can lounge while taking in panoramic views of the golf course, lush hills, and glimpses of the sea.
Expansive terraces and elegant lounge areas offer ideal settings for entertaining or relaxing in privacy, while the rooftop solarium adds another layer of exclusivity and indulgence.
The villa is just a 7-minute drive from Estepona Port, placing you close to the lively marina, local restaurants, and boutique shops, while enjoying the peaceful elegance of an elevated location.
A variety of amenities are also nearby, including top-class golf courses and pristine beaches.
With construction already underway and every detail designed to the highest standards, this is a rare opportunity to secure a future home in one of the most desirable enclaves on the Costa del Sol.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Estepona, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
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Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
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