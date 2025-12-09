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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Noura Villas

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$7,61M
;
20
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ID: 39416
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1118320905
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Adres
    Calle Monte Verde, 1 Noura Sky Noura Villas

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Luna, Sol, and Cielo are the three villas that make up this private collection in Lomas del Virrey, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Developed by Prestige Expo, the project fuses high-end architecture with nature in a tranquil balance. Framed by the city center and Puerto Banús, with the Mediterranean in front and Sierra Blanca behind it, Marbella's Golden Mile is filled with beachfront villas, iconic hotels, luxury restaurants, and designer boutiques. THREE VILLAS, A CONSCIOUS VISION Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 600 m² of fluid interior living. Each villa includes a private pool and outdoor areas to enjoy every hour. On the Golden Mile, close to beaches, luxury restaurants, and prestigious clubs. Air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating ensure an ideal interior temperature year-round. UV-filtering windows let in light and regulate temperature naturally. Home automation manages lighting, climate control, and sound. Saltwater pools and hot tubs are gentler and easier to maintain.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Noura Villas
Marbella, Hiszpania
od
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