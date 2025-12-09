Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Noura Villas

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
Luna, Sol, and Cielo are the three villas that make up this private collection in Lomas del Virrey, on Marbella's Golden Mile.
Developed by Prestige Expo, the project fuses high-end architecture with nature in a tranquil balance.
Framed by the city center and Puerto Banús, with the Mediterranean in front and Sierra Blanca behind it, Marbella's Golden Mile is filled with beachfront villas, iconic hotels, luxury restaurants, and designer boutiques.
THREE VILLAS, A CONSCIOUS VISION
Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 600 m² of fluid interior living.
Each villa includes a private pool and outdoor areas to enjoy every hour. On the Golden Mile, close to beaches, luxury restaurants, and prestigious clubs.
Air-source heat pumps and underfloor heating ensure an ideal interior temperature year-round.
UV-filtering windows let in light and regulate temperature naturally.
Home automation manages lighting, climate control, and sound. Saltwater pools and hot tubs are gentler and easier to maintain.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Marbella, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.