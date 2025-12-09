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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Earth

Marbella, Hiszpania
od
$6,09M
;
20
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ID: 39062
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1696061605
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
Nestled within this prestigious enclave are 28 cutting-edge apartments and penthouses, meticulously arranged across four architecturally unique blocks – Water, Stone, Wood, and Sand – to enhance privacy amongst residents. This fabulous ground floor apartment with private garden and large terrace offers a total of 154 m2 interior plus 231 m2 of terraces and 80 m2 of garden, it is distributed in 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, spacious living room with open plan kitchen, ceiling heights up to 270 cm and a laundry room with Siemens washing and drying machine. The qualities are exceptional, with top quality materials, large open-plan living spaces, Modulnova kitchens, with Gaggenau appliances, underfloor heating throughout the entire apartment by water through aerothermia, Mitsubishi or similar, sophisticated home automation and two underground parking spaces and a storage room. Boasts exceptional spa facilities, with a spacious indoor heated swimming pool with waterfall, fully equipped gymnasium, yoga room and a choice of wet and dry saunas. Prioritizing the safety and peace of mind of its residents, stands as a secure haven within a gated community, reinforced by 24-hour surveillance, thereby establishing a benchmark in high-level security.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Marbella, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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od
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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