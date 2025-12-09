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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nexus Residences Benalmádena

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
od
$596,129
;
11
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39035
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 354051762
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Benalmadena
  • Miasteczko
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Adres
    Calle Aloe

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place where you will build unforgettable moments where everyone wants to come back. The Costa del Sol has mountains, culture, tranquility, nature, hidden villages, more than 320 days of sun a year and beach. Just 3Km from Benalmadena Golf, Benalmadena Hospital and Paloma Park, 4km from Puerto Marina, Puerto Marina Shopping, Sea Life and Vithas Xanit Hospital and many more. 35 apartments and penthouses of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms where the concept of slow living will become the center of your lifestyle. It is located in a quiet area of Benalmadena, just 5 minutes from the beach and 15 minutes from Malaga, a city that more and more visitors are falling in love with thanks to its leisure, culture and events. The common areas raise the concept of slow living to another level, where tranquility is the protagonist. Its leisure areas for children and adults will make you not want to go anywhere else. Privileged location, natural light and exceptional views, three phrases that perfectly evoke this innovative concept. They are at the center of the design of the different spaces in which the apartments and common areas of this residential complex are distributed. The south orientation of the complex opens the window so that the sunlight floods each apartment, each home, with life. And as you know, nowhere like at home.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Benalmadena, Hiszpania
Edukacja
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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Nexus Residences Benalmádena
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Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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