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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Solana Village Fase 2

Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$455,060
;
18
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 39075
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 525252417
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Wioska
    Mijas
  • Adres
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New residential project, apartments for sale in this second phase. The project will be located on the top of the hill overlooking the Europa golf course in La Cala golf, a fabulous position that offers residents spectacular panoramic views of the golf course and the sea. All apartments are east or south facing, which means plenty of natural light throughout the day. The project will be located in close proximity to the clubhouse and hotel & spa, which owners will be able to use to take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card. All homes will have large terraces with glass enclosures so you can make the most of the space whatever the weather. First floor apartments will have private gardens to enjoy views of the pool, the resort gardens, the golf course and the stunning surrounding environment. The homes are fully equipped, with fitted closets, air conditioning, fitted kitchens and appliances, LED lighting package and full bathrooms. There is also an option package available to customize your home.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Mijas, Hiszpania
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Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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Przeglądasz
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Solana Village Fase 2
Mijas, Hiszpania
od
$455,060
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Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
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