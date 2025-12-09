Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Solana Village Fase 2

Umożliwiają przeglądanie zawartości witryny i uzyskiwanie dostępu do funkcjonalności. Tego typu pliki cookies wykorzystywane są wyłącznie w celu prawidłowego działania serwisu i nie są przekazywane podmiotom trzecim. Wyłączenie nie jest możliwe bez zakłócenia funkcjonowania serwisu.
Analityczne pliki cookie
Pomóż nam ulepszyć wydajność witryny, Twoje doświadczenie korzystania z witryny i uczynić ją wygodniejszą w użyciu. Informacje gromadzone przez tego typu pliki cookie są zbiorcze i dlatego anonimowe. Służy do dostarczania statystycznych wskaźników korzystania z witryny bez identyfikacji użytkowników.
Reklamowe pliki cookie
Pozwól nam obniżyć koszty marketingu i poprawić komfort użytkowania.
Zapisz
Realting.com wykorzystuje pliki cookie, aby usprawnić Twoją interakcję ze stroną internetową. Możesz skonfigurować, które pliki cookies będą zapisywane na Twoim urządzeniu.
Dowiedz się więcej
New residential project, apartments for sale in this second phase.
The project will be located on the top of the hill overlooking the Europa golf course in La Cala golf, a fabulous position that offers residents spectacular panoramic views of the golf course and the sea.
All apartments are east or south facing, which means plenty of natural light throughout the day. The project will be located in close proximity to the clubhouse and hotel & spa, which owners will be able to use to take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card.
All homes will have large terraces with glass enclosures so you can make the most of the space whatever the weather. First floor apartments will have private gardens to enjoy views of the pool, the resort gardens, the golf course and the stunning surrounding environment.
The homes are fully equipped, with fitted closets, air conditioning, fitted kitchens and appliances, LED lighting package and full bathrooms. There is also an option package available to customize your home.
Lokalizacja na mapie
Mijas, Hiszpania
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja
Kalkulator hipoteczny
Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmieniłeś parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość.
Odłóż to.