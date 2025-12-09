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Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Dunique Marbella

Ricmar, Hiszpania
od
$5,92M
;
20
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ID: 39029
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1055978189
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 26.07.2026

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Hiszpania
  • Region / Państwo
    Andaluzja
  • Okolica
    Costa del Sol
  • Miasto
    Marbella
  • Wioska
    Ricmar
  • Adres
    Calle Bonanza

O kompleksie

Przeniesienie
Pokaż oryginał
English English
New and distinctive and unrivalled project beyond any other new development on Marbella’s coastline. A first-class residential project located beachfront on one of the last available plots facing the wonderful beaches in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations. It offers 96 spacious apartments and semi-detached villas of exceptional qualities, which will enjoy spectacular communal areas including an iconic social centre of features and amenities so far unseen on the Costa del Sol. It is located 4 kilometres east of Marbella’s city centre and all its diverse gastronomic, cultural and leisure attractions, in the well-known area of “Las Chapas”. This quiet and residential area stands out for its shoreline, which hosts the most beautiful and renowned beaches in Marbella, not only for their extension but for the glamourous atmosphere of the surrounding beach clubs. It is built with the highest standards also extends to the communal areas, and in what a way... A large, landscaped area wraps the complex all throughout and surrounds its two outdoor pools with carefully manicured gardens designed to beautify and at the same time indulge its homeowners with wonderful views of the Mediterranean due to the gentle inclination of the plot. It is located in the highest spot of the project, will unquestionably become a reference for the next decades to come to the whole of the Costa del Sol, thanks to its innovative and avant-garde architecture. By betting on ground-breaking building propositions, residents will enjoy a fully equipped SPA, 200 m2 gym, dedicated coworking area, outdoor exercise facilities for meditation and yoga, and a 40-meter long indoor pool. Like the complex itself, the residences have been meticulously designed to provide a unique living experience, therefore, offering an exceptional range of materials including top-level porcelain tiles, spacious kitchens with top of the range appliances, a private swimming pool at each unit, room controlled hot/cold air conditioning, complete home automation system, electric shutters, underfloor heating throughout the house, closed garage for at least two vehicles, pre-installation for electric vehicle charging.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ricmar, Hiszpania
Edukacja
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Transport
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

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