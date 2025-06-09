  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Tirana Municipality
  4. Centrum biznesowe FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Centrum biznesowe FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Tirana Municipality, Albania
od
$27,928
od
$37/m²
BTC
0.3322032
ETH
17.4121918
USDT
27 612.4159000
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
8
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32616
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 9.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Albania
  • Region / Państwo
    Central Albania
  • Okolica
    Obwód Tirana
  • Miasto
    Tirana Municipality

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    20

O kompleksie

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN
TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",
The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.
The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tirana Municipality, Albania
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
od
$521,027
Państwo przegląda
Centrum biznesowe FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS
Tirana Municipality, Albania
od
$27,928
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Centrum biznesowe 🆕🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR THE PORT, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
od
$521,027
🆕🏢 ŚRODOWISKO PRZEDSIĘBIORSTWA DLA SPRZEDAŻY W PORCIE, VLORA🏷 Cena: 465,000 EUR / ogółem🏗 Obecnie w budowie.✔ Położony w jednym z najczęściej odwiedzanych obszarów w centrum Vlora, z korzystną pozycją dla biznesu, wysoki ruch i maksymalnej ekspozycji.📐 Środowisko znajduje się na parterze i m…
Agencja
DES Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
DES Real Estate
Języki komunikacji
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Albania
Od 900 euro za m2 i droga do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt. Jak kupić mieszkanie w Albanii
09.06.2025
Od 900 euro za m2 i droga do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt. Jak kupić mieszkanie w Albanii
«Mieszkanie, które rok temu kosztowało 90 tysięcy euro, teraz jest warte około 130 tysięcy euro.» Realtor o rynku nieruchomości w Albanii
10.05.2023
«Mieszkanie, które rok temu kosztowało 90 tysięcy euro, teraz jest warte około 130 tysięcy euro.» Realtor o rynku nieruchomości w Albanii
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje