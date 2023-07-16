In Texas, a truly luxurious mansion is for sale, which is estimated by the current owner at €27,258,960. The house is located in the state of Texas, the city of Houston, and looks really royal. Let's take a look inside the house, which, according to the seller, is "designed for elegant entertaining".

8 room house Harris County, United States € 26,717,910 8 bath 2 453 m²

In America, in the city of Houston, a house is for sale, which attracts attention at first sight. Despite the fact that the mansion was completed in 2012, it looks like a real postcard of the XIX century: a driveway with a designer garden and a pool with a relaxation zone, decorated in classical style, a huge entrance group with majestic columns and massive doors, in front of which, of course, there is a fountain. When you look at such photos, you immediately get the impression that only representatives of the high society can live in such a house, that balls are regularly held here, where guests arrive in antique cars (or carriages). It seems that a white dress of a maid of honor is about to flicker among the avenue of trees and one can hear the grumbling of an old gardener who takes care of the beautiful rose bushes.

Such images are echoed in the imagination and the announcement: a secluded forest area of almost 2.5 acres surrounds this neoclassical villa next to the memorial area and is a masterpiece of luxury and sophistication, surrounded by a private park area. According to the seller, the house is intended for elegant entertainment and display of museum-level art».

The American house has 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. In addition, there is a private movie room, a beautiful living room with an interior perfect for literary evenings or dinner parties, incredible wide corridors with majestic columns, and a summer terrace with carved furniture guarded by stone giants. The main rooms include a gallery/reception hall, Versailles salon, dining room, music room, east gallery room, family room, sunroom, and breakfast room/informal dining room. There is a home fitness center and spa. The elegant kitchen has an island, a spacious butler's pantry, and an additional kitchenette. The listing separately states that the home has over 4 fireplaces.

The living area of the house is 2453 sq.m (26401 sq.ft). On a huge land plot, there is a private swimming pool, terraces for recreation, emerald smooth lawns, a fabulous garden, and a garage for 4 cars.

The interior used luxurious gilding, fine hand-painted details, carefully reproduced stucco of that era, white marble tile, and inlaid parquet floors, hand-treated, antique brazier (wooden decorative panels)chandeliers, and marble fireplaces.

The announcement stated that «the environment and architecture of the mansion resemble the greatness of Versailles and the art-filled mansions of the 16th district of Paris». This is perhaps the case where this can easily be accepted.