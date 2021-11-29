«We’re willing to buy this house from you at its purchase price in two years.» There are some very unusual cottages for sale in Batumi for € 308,000

Living in your own house by the sea — what could be better? What if we add super-equipped modern cottages to the mix? Perhaps, such properties in the real estate market have practically no competitors. And we have found some cottages like that in Batumi. For € 307,975, the seller offers five-room villas 500 meters from the sea, the yield of which is 11-15% per annum.

What is the project and what kind of cottages are being built?

Villa 5 rooms Gonio, Georgia €318,005 5 Number of rooms 2 bath 320 m² Number of floors 2

The residential complex European Village Elit is a complex of modern villas which are located on a separate private plot of more than 400 meters. From here, the sea is close at hand — about 500 meters, and from the windows an excellent view of the sea coast and gardens opens up. An additional bonus is an open view roof-terrace with a lounge area in each villa.

Each cottage is built from environmentally friendly materials: ceramic block, natural stone, marble in the interior and exterior of the houses. Construction is carried out with care for nature — the developer has preserved the maximum number of trees on the building site. Moreover, each villa has its own pool here, on the site. All villas are a detached five-room houses with an area of 320 sq.m. and wall thickness of 40 cm with hydro- and thermal insulation.

Since the villas are sold during the construction phase, the developer offers buyers completely individual layouts, taking into account any preferences. Now each house has planned: a spacious fireplace room with an area of 50 square meters, four bedrooms, and a separate kitchen or an additional bedroom. The cottages will be completed in 2022. At the same time, the houses will be rented out with full interior decoration.

How can you talk about a yield of up to 15% per annum?

According to the developer, successfully implemented projects make it possible to talk about a guaranteed profitability of 11-15% per annum. Natalia Soroka, Director of the Sales Department of European Village, spoke in more detail about this:

— Unlike apartments and flats, modern villas on the real estate rental market of Batumi are quite rare. And this creates an increased demand among wealthy tenants. It is on such clients that we have relied on, offering buyers to buy investment property, which is guaranteed to generate income. Just imagine, European Village Elit is the only complex of luxury villas on the Georgian coast today. There is simply no alternative.

And now, when the pandemic dictates its own rules of conduct in the rental market, isolated luxury cottages have become more popular than ever. We see a tremendous demand for the purchase and rent of private houses with their own backyards, and that is why we are confident in the annual income at the level of 11% −15%. Affluent tenants prefer to rent villas with their own isolated space, and this applies to Georgia as well.

— As you know, buyers of this type of real estate can be roughly divided into three groups. And for each of these groups, we offer a unique range of services from our side.

There are buyers who purchase such properties for themselves — to come to the sea at any time of the year and enjoy their vacation and beautiful views. We are ready to assist such buyers in every possible way in managing the property, paying utility bills, or taking care of the garden. A personal assistant, if necessary, will book a hotel or even help you get a residence permit. In general, we will help you resolve any issues related to everyday life or running your business in Georgia.

The second category of buyers is buying villas as investment for renting. Here we are ready to help in the management of the property. For a certain percentage of the profit, we will find tenants, we will monitor the order and regularity of payments, and are even ready to take risks upon ourselves (if suddenly the project spends some time without a lease, although it is difficult to imagine this now). In this case, the investor chooses the most attractive management format for their interests: either receive up to 11% −15% per annum as usual, or choose a more modest rental option — 8% per annum, but with a firm guarantee agreement with the management company, which will take over every risk. In turn, a profit of 8% is one of the best offers in the world practice of rental real estate management.

By the way, this type of assistance also takes into account the situation if the owner wants to come to the villa once or twice a year on vacation.

And the third category of buyers is an investor who is ready to manage the property completely independently. We will help such buyers at the initial stage: we will assist with paperwork, tell them about all the peculiarities of the Georgian real estate market, and assist them in every possible way during the transaction.

«We are willing to buy your villas back in two years»

And now for the shock content: the company offers a buyback of properties in two years. How does it work?

— Indeed, we have a proposal for the buyback of these properties in two years. We are so confident in the profitability of our villas that we are willing to buy the houses back in two years at their purchase price. And after three years — at a price 10% higher. Why are we doing this? Because we are absolutely certain that we will manage to sell them again for an even higher price, thereby increasing the company’s profits. At the same time, the owner, when the houses are ready, will be able, of course, to sell the villa on their own, earning 20-30% on capitalization.

To make the purchase as comfortable as possible, we propose to split the payment into several parts: the first tranche will be 30% of the cost, followed by an interest-free installment plan for 18 months and the possibility of a subsequent mortgage. If the buyer is ready to pay 100% at once, the company will provide a 5% discount. If you pay 50% of the price, the company will provide a 2.5% discount.