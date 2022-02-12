In the Lithuanian city of Retavas, a very nice house is for sale. It seems to have frozen in the 70s of the last century. Its furnishing and equipment are in almost perfect condition, everything looks usable and waiting for its next owner. Do you want to buy a house in Lithuania ? Take a look at this small cottage for 39,000 first.

The ad is an attention grabber right from the first photo, which depicts a beautiful church against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape. The seller kindly indicates the location of his property with an arrow, and you can immediately see that the house is located in the heart of the cottage development.

The house is listed for sale for 39,000, and it was built way back in 1961. The total area of the building is 133 square meters, and the land plot is 6 acres.

The house literally makes you fall in love with it — everything is so simple and beautiful in it: the beautiful bright colors of the interior, the minimalism in the atmosphere and the seemingly frozen time — anyone would love to visit, at the very least.

The two-level house has everything you need for life: water supply, a bathroom, a stove, a furnace, a washing machine. The heating -uses solid fuel, and the sewerage system corresponds to the local variety of wastewater disposal. In addition to the first and attic floors, the house has a basement with an area of more than 45 sq.m.

There is a river near the house and a lake within walking distance. Around the cottage development there are a forest and a field. Fruit trees are planted on the site, and the access roads are quite good. In addition, the owners now use an additional 4 acres of state land for their own needs (but the land is not registered in the property).

Even though the property is definitely in need of renovation, looking at the photos, it’s even a little sad to know that a future buyer will change everything here.