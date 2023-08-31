Near Warsaw, ready to be moved in. Three townhouses in Poland at a price from €190,000

Many buyers of housing in Poland have switched in their choice from apartments to townhouses in the nearest suburbs of Warsaw: the cost of a square meter is lower, the bigger area, and land plot in ownership (although small, as a rule). We offer to consider three townhouses already ready to be moved in, the cost starts from €190.00.

Townhouse in Zombki for €221,300

5 room house Zabki, Poland € 221,103 5 Number of rooms 2 bath 157 m² 1/2 Floor

Zombki City (Ząbki) is the nearest suburb of Warsaw, which occupies an area of only 11.13 sq.km. To the center of the capital of Poland you can get by train, which significantly reduces the time on the way to work. Recently, there are a lot of modern residential complexes that consist of townhouses.

For €221,300 here you can buy half a semi-detached house (bliźniak) built in 2008. On the three levels of the house, there are five rooms: on the ground floor — an entrance with a built-in wardrobe and entrance to the garage, a guest room with access to the terrace, a utility room; On the first floor, there are a living room with a fireplace with turbine distribution of heat to the bedroom, access to the balcony, kitchen with built-in furniture and household appliances, open dining room with access to the balcony, bathroom, utility room, where there is a steam convect mate Vaillant with a water tank; on the attic — three bedrooms, wardrobe, bathroom. The total area of property is 157.4 sq.m.

According to the seller, quality materials were used during the repair. For example, the floors in the rooms and the hall are parquet, the stairs have oak boards, the windows of the ground floor have anti-burglar roller blinds. In the garden you will find planted shrubs, laid cobblestones.

The house is connected to all utilities (water, electricity, gas, sewage), there is private heating from the gas stove Vaillant with a hot water tank of 120 liters.

The announcement says that it is possible to get from here to the center of Warsaw in 20 minutes (if there is no traffic). The way from the house to the bus stop is about 350 meters, the train station is 600 meters away (and 10 minutes to Dworca Wileńskiego and Wileńska metro station).

The district, according to the seller, has well developed infrastructure: there are shops, kindergartens, schools, as well as walking paths, shopping centers, swimming pool, park. In the immediate vicinity there is a primary school and a sports ground.

Townhouse in Lomyanki for €190,000

3 room house Lomianki Dolne, Poland € 190,028 3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 1/1 Floor

Lomyanki is the nearest suburb of Warsaw. There is a well-developed social and transport infrastructure: there are many shops, schools, kindergartens, areas for recreation and entertainment.

For €190,000 in Lomyanki you can buy a townhouse built in 1996. According to the seller, in 2016, the house was overhauled.

The total area of the property is 78 sq.m. The layout includes: on the ground floor — a vestibule, a living room with kitchen and access to the terrace, a bathroom; on the first floor — two bedrooms and a bathroom. In addition, the facility has an arcade area of 20 sq. m, which can be arranged as a residential part (currently serves as a parking space for the car). You can also build additional living space in the attic.

A dual-function gas plant provides comfortable heating and hot water. Water from its own hydrophore well.

The garden behind the building has an area of 123 sq. m, this space fits well with a terrace area of 5 sq.m. The announcement indicates that «house offers comfort, beauty of nature and comfortable living space».

Townhouse in Piastuv for €268,500

4 room house Piastow, Poland € 268,275 4 Number of rooms 1 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1

Stylish part of the house is offered for sale in the vicinity of Piastuv — only 1.5 km from it. This is the nearest suburb of Warsaw. The way to the center of the capital of Poland will take about 20 minutes by car (if there is no traffic).

The total area of the townhouse is 113 sq.m. (this includes a garage area of 16.5 sq.m). The layout includes a living room with an open kitchen (fireplace possible) and access to the garden, three bedrooms, bathroom, toilet, and a dressing room. The segment is sold together with a land plot with a total area of 235 sq.m.

Judging by the photos, the house has already been renovated, kitchen furniture and household appliances installed. All utilities are connected to the house: electricity, gas, water and sewerage.

According to the seller, near the house there is a kindergarten (500 m) and a modern public primary school (900 m). Good access to Warsaw by various routes: A2 motorway or Aleje Jerozolimskie (by own car about 20 minutes to the center of Warsaw). Railway and SKM stations: Piastow at 1.5 km, Pruszkow at 2.5 km. It is near the park Mazowsze with a protected pool.