The TOP-10 best airlines in the world according to the 2021 Skytrax rating

Skytrax, an influential British management consulting company, has unveiled the list of winners for the World Airline Awards, a very significant and prestigious aviation prize.

Applicants were monitored from early fall 2019 to mid-summer 2021. During this period, 13.4 million customers from hundreds of countries around the world were surveyed. Passengers were asked to rate 350 airlines on a five-point scale. They asked to take into account:

the information provided on the sites;

the cleanliness and comfort of the cabins;

the staff’s work;

the food’s quality;

the features of ticket booking;

the speed of registration;

the company’s compliance with safety;

undertaken anti-COVID measures;

the quality-price ratio, taking into account the cost of the tickets and provided services.

The first position of the raking was taken by the national airline of Qatar (Qatar Airways). It was voted the best for the sixth time since 2001. Singapore Airlines ranked second, followed by ANA All Nippon Airways from Japan. The fourth company was Dubai-based Emirates, the fifth was Japan Airlines, the sixth was Cathay Pacific Airways from Hong Kong, and the seventh was Taiwan’s EVA Air. The TOP-10 ranking was closed by Australian Qantas Airways, Chinese Hainan Airlines, and Air France. Ukrainian carriers were not included in the rating. Aeroflot ranked 14th.