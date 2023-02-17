The year 2022 did not end well for the Finnish real estate market; investment in the sector fell 58% in the fourth quarter. Although the year began with the highest figures in history.

Investment in the Finnish real estate market fell 58% to €973 million between October and December 2022. Such data is presented by the international consulting company CBRE. Among the reasons for such a decline are uncertainty caused by global inflationary pressures and rising interest rates. 

What is notable, however, is that the first half of 2022 was the most active in terms of real estate investments, with €4.53 billion invested during this period. In total, €7.2 billion was invested in Finnish real estate in 2022, which is 1% more than in 2021.

Analysts at CBRE believe that the first half of 2023 will also be “not rich” in terms of investment, with a projected decline of 5–10%. However, in the second half of the year, activity should increase.