In early November, a storm called Ciaran hit Europe. Immediately after it came the storm Domingos, which was no less destructive. What consequences did they leave behind?

The northern part of Europe was hit by the Ciaran storm in early November, which has already been called the most destructive in this territory in a quarter of a century. Italy and Northern France suffered the most, but the consequences of the storm were also recorded in other countries - for example, in Belgium, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Croatia. The death toll, according to the latest data, has risen to 19, several dozen people were injured.

How did the storm start? On Friday, November 3, a hurricane struck northern Italy. Record-breaking winds, the speed of which reached 200 km/h, caused a transport collapse. Ports were closed, air and rail communications were disrupted. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Tuscany, where some areas received a month's worth of rainfall in just three hours. The Veneto region was also hit hard by the storm.

From Northern Italy, "Ciaran" moved to the southeast and brought bad weather to the southern part of the country, as well as to the Balkan countries. In Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro and Slovenia, strong winds knocked down trees and tore roofs off houses.

Meanwhile, a new storm arrived in Europe immediately after Ciaran - Domingos. On Saturday, November 4, wind speeds reached 150 km/h on the west coast of France. French authorities reported that about 1.2 households are in need of assistance, with many homes without electricity.

Material damage in both France and Italy is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.