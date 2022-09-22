What is your idea of minimalism in interior design? Is it the total absence of unnecessary furniture or any details that can catch the eye? We define minimalism with the example of a stylish penthouse in Berlin. Despite the fact that there is really not much furniture in the flat, it definitely has some details that draw your attention.

The price boom on Germany’s real estate market is coming to an end. According to experts, the price of flats in the country’s major cities will have dropped by at least 3% by the end of the year. It turns out that very soon you will be able to buy a flat in Berlin cheaper, especially in old housing stock, where properties need to be renovated. Such news cannot fail to please those buyers who are still looking for real estate in the German capital. Here, the cost per «square metre» is now averaging $ 4900 — 5000, if we talk about luxury properties — the cost per square metre in such apartments can be twice as expensive. Nevertheless, there is a particular category of flats that are unlikely to go down in value over time — and that is what we are talking about today.

A two-bedroom penthouse apartment is for sale in Berlin for €949,949. The listing states that this flat is unique not only for its location, but also for the appearance of the property. The house is located just a few minutes walk from the famous Ku’damm and there are many restaurants and cafes in the surrounding area to suit all tastes and occasions. There are also various parks nearby, such as Thai Park or slightly more distant Tiergarten. Generally speaking, it only takes about 10-15 minutes to walk and you’ll find yourself in a beautiful park where you can take a break from the city noise and the hustle and bustle of the streets. By the way, the terrace of the penthouse looks out over a residential area with low-rise buildings and lots of trees — the view is truly relaxing.

It’s not just the interior of this penthouse that is minimalistic — the ad also gives just a minimum of information. It only mentions the location of the house and the fact that it has two bedrooms. Also, judging by the photos, there is a large living room combined with a kitchen and a terrace with access from each room.

The flat has all the necessary furniture and appliances. The decoration really doesn’t include any unnecessary details — just white walls, furniture in monochrome tones and a few paintings. But despite this, the interior is fascinating. In the bedroom there is a picture, perfectly matching the colour and style of the room, in the living room there are two classical style armchairs and a huge wooden table with a rough surface, and a fancifully shaped lamp. For all its apparent minimalism, the interior of this penthouse has something that grabs attention and catches the eye. «The combination of contemporary style with impressive wooden furniture creates an unforgettable visual experience» the seller writes in the ad. And he is absolutely right.

