It will become easier for foreigners to obtain a residence permit in Japan. The country will relax conditions for highly skilled workers from abroad.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said back in September that it was time for the country to join the fight for talent, as many other countries have already done. And it is now known that a new system for attracting talent will go into effect in April 2023. The initiative involves relaxing conditions for highly skilled foreign workers seeking to get a residence permit in Japan.

So, the Japanese government will issue a five-year residence permit for those professionals who meet the new requirements. The most important thing is to prove that you are highly qualified. It will be awarded on the basis of points earned, which will be based on your education, work experience, earnings, etc.

Six months to find a job. Portugal has launched a new visa for foreigners

Thus, foreigners with a master’s degree and an annual income of at least 20 million yen (approximately $150 million) or foreigners with the same income and 10 years of work experience are eligible to apply. As for company executives, they must have work experience of at least 5 years and an annual income of at least ¥40 million (about $300 million).

Such a specialist will be permitted to stay in Japan permanently as a “highly qualified specialist” after working there for at least three years.

Incidentally, Japan has also recently allowed graduates of highly qualified foreign universities to stay in the country for up to two years. Plus, they need to have ¥200,000 (about $1500) for start-up costs. While in Japan, they can look for a job or prepare to start a business.