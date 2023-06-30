It has recently become known that the European Union plans to accept Bulgaria and Romania in the Schengen zone in October 2023. And this means that very soon the cost of real estate in these countries will change, so now is the time to buy an apartment or house in Bulgaria for a bargain price. Here is a selection of properties in good locations in Bulgaria at prices from €23,500.

Studio 1 room 31 m² in Sunny Beach for €23,500

In the «Sunny Day 5» residential complex, in the Sunny Beach resort, an apartment located on the 2nd floor is for sale. Sunny Day 5 is a gated complex consisting of 7 separate units just 3.5 km from the Sunny Beach resort and its long sandy beaches. The complex offers a swimming pool, supermarket, snack bar, year-round security, and parking. There is a bus stop right in front of the complex.

The total area of the apartment is 30.57 square meters. The studio consists of a living room with a kitchenette and sofa bed, a balcony overlooking the pool, and a bathroom with shower, toilet, and sink. According to the seller, the apartment is in excellent condition, fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances.

2 bedroom apartment 113 m² in Sunny Beach for €75,000

A spacious apartment is up for sale in the residential complex «Avalon». According to the seller, the complex is located in the greenest area of the resort, a 7-minute walk from the beach. The center of the resort and the popular Cocoa Beach are a 10-minute walk away. Guests of the Avalon complex can enjoy the outdoor pool and poolside bar serving refreshing drinks; on-site amenities include a restaurant with a terrace, spacious reception and lobby, and year-round security and service.

The €75,000 apartment is located on the 2nd floor of the complex and comprises an entrance hall, living room with kitchen and dining area, two spacious bedrooms, balcony, and bathroom with shower and second separate toilet with washbasin.

The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. The interior design of the apartment is simple but cozy. The property is ready to be rented out.

1-bedroom apartment of 65 m² in St. Vlas for €67,500

In the residential complex «Paradise Dreams» a one-bedroom apartment with a total area of 65 sq.m. is for sale. The complex is only 100 meters away from the beach in Sveti Vlas and consists of 2 separate arched symmetrical blocks with a total of 123 apartments. There are two swimming pools for adults and a separate round swimming pool for children; a lobby, a restaurant, a supermarket, stores, and security. The apartment costs €67,500 and is located on the first floor of the house.

The apartment for sale consists of an entrance hall, living room with kitchen and dining area, one bedroom, balcony overlooking the pool, and bathroom with shower. The apartment is fully furnished, with all the necessary appliances and air conditioning.

Within walking distance of the complex, there is a supermarket, and stores, about 28 km from the airport. The nearest beach is about 100 meters away.

1-bedroom apartment of 62 m² in Sunny Beach for €49,500

In the residential complex «Holiday Fort Club» a one-bedroom apartment with a large terrace is for sale. The apartment is located on the first floor of the house. The complex is located opposite the Action Aquapark, which has 9 swimming pools for adults and children, 2 water slides, 2 restaurants, a golf club, a supermarket, free parking, a tennis/football field, and much more. The complex is a resort itself and offers excellent service. It is open all year round and is suitable for both permanent residences and vacation and rental properties.

The apartment has a total area of 61.72 square meters and consists of a living room with a kitchen and dining room, one bedroom, a balcony in front of both rooms and a bathroom with shower and washing machine. The apartment is in excellent condition and is ideal for investment or rental purposes.

On the territory of the Holiday Fort Club complex, there are two restaurants with Bulgarian and European cuisine, a bar, a supermarket, stores, relax zone «Oasis» with trees, flowers, and grass, and a playground, free parking for owners and guests, golf club and practice golf course with 15 holes.

One-bedroom apartment of 62 m² in Sunny Beach for €55,000

A two-room apartment with a total area of 62 sq.m. is for sale in Summer Dreams residential complex. The apartment is located on the second floor of the house.

The complex is located between the center of the resort and the popular area of Cocoa Beach, surrounded by greenery and in a quiet place. Summer Dreams has a large fenced area with controlled access and 24-hour video surveillance, a large outdoor pool with a pool bar, a children’s pool, a restaurant, 2 reception areas, a playground, and year-round security. The complex is less than a 10-minute walk from the popular Flower Street and the center of Sunny Beach.

The layout of the apartment consists of an entrance hall, living room with kitchen and dining area, balcony, one bedroom, and a bathroom. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. The property is suitable for living or rental.