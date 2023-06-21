The center of Florence will be banned from renting accommodation to tourists. Local authorities thus want to prevent Airbnb and other services to deplete the historic center and make the city more comfortable for locals.

So, the old city of Florence will no longer register new objects for short-term rentals. Tourists will only be able to stay in existing facilities, which have been on the market for a long time. The number of available short-term accommodations will be significantly limited. There are currently about 11,000 private short-term rental properties in the city.

“Unless we take active measures, the situation will never change,” said Florence Mayor Dario Nardella.

As an alternative, the city plans to offer tax breaks to property owners who move to rent out their apartments for the long term. According to the idea, taxes on the second home will be canceled for up to three years, which could save several thousand euros.

Recall that students in Italian cities, including Florence, Milan, and Rome, staged protests to draw attention to the problem of affordable housing. At the same time, in Florence and in Venice, the housing shortage is exacerbated by short-term rentals, which cover periods of less than 30 days.

