Buy a small house in Hungary and enjoy the view of an endless forest every day. What could be better? What if it’s a cottage near tourist towns, but away from all the bustling streets? We found a house like this in the Hungarian megye of Zala which sales for only €29,312.

House Lovaszi, Hungary €26,978 per month 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²

The house put up for sale for €29,312 is located in a small village in the Zala county in southwestern Hungary (the country is divided into 19 megyék, or counties, and Budapest, which has an equivalent status by itself). This part of the country is located on the border with Slovenia and Croatia and is famous for its historical and cultural attractions. For example, in the very popular tourist town of Heviz, you can find the beautiful Church of the Holy Soul, Mount Eger and even a healing lake. The house on sale is located in close proximity to the village of Lovaszi.

The seller is quite laconic in the ad: it only contains the total area of the house, 85 sq. m ., and the total area of the plot: 13.66 ares. However, you can figure out a lot from the photos. For example, that it is a house with an attic and a beautiful view from its own terrace. The kitchen has everything you need: an induction cooker, an oven, a small kitchen set, and a refrigerator. The dining area and living room are separated by a bar counter.

From the photos you can see the most ascetic master bedroom and bathroom with a fitted shower. The water appears to be heated by a boiler. In the kitchen, in addition to the electric stove, there is a traditional furnace.

But the main thing and the most beautiful part of this house is, of course, the view from its terrace. It seems that the forest ahead never ends. The effect is amplified by the fact that the house stands on a small hill. The boundaries of the site, apparently, are also defined by tall trees; there is a gravel road right next to the house.

You are unlikely to get a residence permit or permanent residence in Hungary for buying this house, but it is quite possible to buy it and come for a summer vacation. This option is especially suitable for those who really like privacy and are unpretentious when it comes to their surrounding environment.

Do you want to buy a house or an apartment in Hungary? Go to the «Hungary Real Estate» section and choose the one that suits you best from thousands of options.