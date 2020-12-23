Why you should consider buying a property in Northern Cyprus

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a partially recognized state, which is located on the island of Cyprus. Before 1974, the southern and northern lands were a single state. However, in the second half of the 20th century, a military coup took place in the part of the country inhabited mainly by ethnic Turks and the TRNC declared its independence.

Despite their territorial proximity, Northern and Southern Cyprus can not be called similar to each other. Their culture, traditions, architecture, and even nature are unique.

One more difference between the two territories is real estate prices. The cost per square meter in Northern Cyprus is much lower than in South Cyprus. Municipal services in the Turkish part of the island are more affordable as well. Moreover, in the coming years, the project of supplying cheap electricity from Turkey along the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea is expected to be implemented.

For those citizens who are planning to travel to the TRNC to view the desired properties personally, we recommend that you pay attention to the fact that the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee has announced new measures that came into force on December 1, 2020.

The following measures were taken:

Extended quarantine measures (until 31.12.2020, 11:59 pm).

Countries that were previously classified into groups A, B, and C should be combined into one category.

Citizens arriving from abroad will be placed on a mandatory seven-day quarantine if two conditions are complied with: negative PCR test taken three days before entering the country; COVID-19 test taken before the end of quarantine.

Persons entering the country for a period of less than three days are required to provide a return ticket and a negative PCR test. If the retest at the airport does not show the presence of the virus in the body, quarantine measures are not required.

At the moment, representatives of the TRNC Ministry of Health are discussing a number of other restrictions.

