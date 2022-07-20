How do you imagine the ideal house? Perhaps it is a bright two-level cottage with its own swimming pool and lots of chill zones? Such a house must necessarily be on a quiet street in the shade of trees, but close to a beautiful beach with clear waters. If this picture matches your vision of the ideal house, then we found it, and it’s for sale in Thailand.

Every year Thailand attracts millions of tourists from all over the world. Inexhaustible Oriental flavor, unique nature and the beautiful Indian Ocean with its many peaceful bays — perhaps this place can truly be called a paradise on earth.

On the west coast of the Andaman Sea in the Indian Ocean lies the island of Phuket, so popular among tourists. Real estate here has been in high demand for a long time because of the possibility of renting it out almost all year round. And here, on a quiet little street surrounded by nature, a beautiful villa, which is sold for € 267,021б, is located. The famous Janui Beach and Rawai promenade are just a few minutes away by car. By the way, Nai Harn beach with soft sand, which can be reached from the villa on foot, in 2019 received the third place in the ranking of the most beautiful Asian beaches.

This closeness to the beaches provides all the necessary infrastructure: there are restaurants, bars, stores, beauty salons and spas. Near the bay tourists can find an observation deck and Promthep Cape.

The villa for sale is a fully furnished two-story house with a total area of 210 square meters, located on a plot of 25 acres. The first floor of the house has a bedroom, a living room combined with a dining room, an open-plan kitchen with patio doors. There is also a 9 × 3 meters pool and a nice tropical garden. There is also an access to the pool from the bedroom.

On the second floor of the villa has another bedroom and a beautiful terrace with a shed. In order to make your vacation as comfortable as possible, the owner has placed hammocks on the terrace.

The entire interior of the house is designed in light colors with bright accents. The large rooms seem to be filled with air and light, thanks to the panoramic windows and white walls.

The listing says that this house would be ideal for a young couple, a small family or retirees ( in other words, almost all buyers).