In Adjara, more and more new residential complexes are appearing on the seashore, and the cost of apartments within them is very attractive to potential investors. You can buy an apartment in Georgia for €45,566, and we are talking about a beautiful one-room apartment. What does the seller offer for that kind of money?

1 room apartment Chakvi, Georgia €72,687 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 6/19 Floor

In Adjara, in the urban-type settlement of Chakvi, the construction of a new residential complex, DREAMLAND OASIS, is underway. The project is a small city within a city. Here, in addition to housing, they plan to build modern infrastructure occupying 10 hectares: several swimming pools, bars, restaurants, a separate children’s play area, shops, a multifunctional recreation area, a SPA center, bowling alleys, cinemas, tennis courts, football and volleyball fields, a night club, a bank, a pharmacy, a fitness room, a first-aid post, etc.

The developer’s plans are grandiose, and even now, from the photographs, one can see how actively work is being carried out to implement them. Much of what was planned has already been done: a beautiful surrounding area, a complex of low-rise buildings, swimming pools.

The residential complex is located on the first coastline of the Black Sea, just a 15-minute drive from Batumi. Apparently, it is this location that makes it possible to reduce the final cost of a new building for the buyer, because land plots outside big cities are much cheaper.

The DREAMLAND OASI residential complex already has several completed residential buildings, and the cost of a one-room apartment in one of them is €45,566. For this money, the developer offers fully furnished apartments with a total area of 29 sq.m. According to the seller, the apartments will be renovated in a classic style. The windows of the apartments offer excellent views, and in any direction. On the one hand, you have the sea, and on the other, a mountain range.

As for the price, the developer offers several payment options, which include a mortgage and interest-free installments. You will also need to pay extra for the maintenance of the residential complex. The cost of maintaining an apartment is calculated according to the following formula: $1 for each square meter (if we are talking about an apartment with a garden, then you will need to add another 75 cents for each square meter) This price includes the security of the territory, cleaning of the adjacent territory of the house, cleaning of the beach, reception services, internet, maintenance of the complex, and use of several swimming pools.

Remember that foreign citizens can buy real estate in Georgia regardless of their country of citizenship. The right of ownership is secured by the registration of an agreement in the House of Justice and is guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia. Each real estate transaction is registered in the House of Justice of Georgia. When buying, you must have a foreign passport.