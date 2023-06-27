A bright pink Barbie Dreamhouse appeared in Malibu. On July 17, you can even participate in a drawing to live there.

On July 17 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, all residents can enter a drawing for two days of accommodation at the Barbie house. Selected winners will stay at the pink Malibu mansion for free on July 21 and 22.

“Ken invites two lucky winners to stay at the newly renovated Malibu DreamHouse. While Barbie isn't home, Ken is hosting her room in her iconic Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb and, by popular demand, bringing back Barbie's all-pink world.”

During their stay, guests can browse Ken's closet, dance in the outdoor disco area, and relax by the pool. The Pink Palace includes a disco skating rink, a gym, a giant sandbox, a second-floor pool slide, an off-road bike, and a bright pink cowboy-style bedroom.

This promotion commemorates the premiere of the movie “Barbie,” which will premiere on July 21. Greta Gerwig was the director and it starred Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

