Countries that issue startup visas in 2023. Full list and conditions for obtaining a startup visa

What is a startup visa, and in which countries is it issued? See our guide for a full list of countries with requirements, costs, and other details.

A startup visa is a temporary residence permit that allows entrepreneurs to live and work in a country while they start their own business. The visa usually requires the entrepreneur to have a relevant business idea, a letter of support from a designated organization, and sufficient funds to support themselves and their family.

There are many different startup visas available, each with its own requirements. In this guide, we have gathered all the countries that currently have such programs and will tell you the main things about them: requirements, application process, validity period, and processing costs.

Canada Start-up Visa

The Canada Start-up Visa program attracts immigrant entrepreneurs with unique skills and the potential to create innovative businesses in Canada. These businesses must not only create jobs for local residents but also compete successfully on the global stage.

This program provides a number of benefits:

An expedited application process.

The opportunity to obtain permanent residency, followed by the possibility of citizenship.

Financial support to start and grow your business.

Access to social benefits in Canada.

Ability to apply jointly with up to five co-owners.

There are no strict minimum investment or net worth requirements.

All nationalities can participate in the program.

Requirements

To qualify for a startup visa to Canada, you must meet the following criteria:

Your business must be innovative, scalable, and have the potential to create a significant economic contribution.

You must have a letter of support from an authorized organization, such as a venture capital fund, angel investor group, or business incubator.

You must demonstrate a minimum level of proficiency in English or French at Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) level 5 in all four aspects: speaking, reading, listening, and writing.

You must have sufficient financial resources to settle and live in Canada until your business becomes profitable. For example, if you are planning to move alone, you will need to prove that you have at least 13,757 Canadian dollars (about $10,000 USD) in your bank account. This amount will be higher depending on the number of family members you have.

Submission Process

The application process includes:

Presenting your business idea.

Obtaining support from the authorized organization, which must be convinced of the project's feasibility.

Supporting the application with all necessary forms, documents, signatures, and language test results, as well as proof of the application fee.

Application Fees

The cost of applying for the Start-Up Visa program can vary depending on the circumstances. The main applicant should expect to pay CAD 2,140 (USD 1,570), their partner CAD 1,365 (USD 1,000), and each dependent child CAD 230.

Read more about how to get a startup visa in Canada in our expert article.

UK Startup Visa

In April 2023, the British government introduced an innovative migration visa for entrepreneurs called the Innovator Founder Visa . This visa provides startups and experienced business people with the opportunity to relocate to the UK while replacing the two previous visa categories: “Innovator Visa” and “Start-up Visa”.

The main benefits of the 'Innovator Founder Visa' are:

The ability to carry a family, including a partner and minor children, is subject to proof of a relationship.

The right to invite employees by issuing a Sponsor License (Sponsor Licence) and granting them work visas (Skilled Worker Visa).

The opportunity to study in the UK.

The ability to apply for permanent residence after 3 years of residence and even for citizenship after another year.

Requirements

You can obtain an Innovator Founder Visa by ticking each of the following boxes:

Submission of a business plan, which must be approved by the relevant UK authorities following an interview.

Proof of funds in an account of GBP 1270 (approximately €1445), which must be held for at least 28 days. If moving with a family, additional funds will be required: £285 per partner and £315 per child.

Proof of English language proficiency of at least B2 level.

Cost of the Innovator Founder Visa

This depends on where you apply: £1,036 to apply from outside the UK and £1,292 to apply domestically to change or extend your status. In addition, each applicant is required to pay an Immigration Health Surcharge of £624 per year of stay.

Validity Period

The Innovator Founder visa is issued for 3 years but can be extended.

Estonian Startup Visa

The Estonian Startup Visa allows entrepreneurs from non-EU countries to develop their startups in Estonia. It also simplifies the procedure for hiring professionals from non-EU countries.

This visa can be granted to the applicant's spouse and dependent children.

Requirements for obtaining the visa

There are several:

Your business must be technology-driven, innovative, and have the potential to scale globally.

Your business model must have the potential for global growth.

The Startup Committee must approve your business idea.

You must have at least €200 in your bank account for each month you plan to reside in Estonia.

The application process

It includes the following steps:

Fill out the qualification form and provide information about your company to the Startup Committee.

The committee will review your application and make a decision within 10 working days.

If your company has qualified, complete the Startup Visa or Temporary Residence Permit application using a unique application code.

Submit the application in person at the Estonian Embassy in the city of your choice or at the service point of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board.

Application fee

It depends on the place of application: €190 when applying from outside Estonia and €160 when applying inside Estonia.

The validity period of an Estonian Startup visa

For startup entrepreneurs, it is up to 365 days and can be extended for up to 183 days. For those who have established their startup in Estonia and wish to stay for a longer period of time, there is an opportunity to apply for a temporary residence permit for entrepreneurship, which can be issued for up to 5 years.

Startup visa Poland

Poland.Business Harbour (Angielski) is a startup visa program for young teams developing technologically advanced solutions and non-standard business models.

This program provides a subsidy of up to PLN 5100 ($1200) to founders, their families, and employees to cover travel, rent, and other emergency expenses.

In addition, selected teams will be provided with a personal concierge and will receive access to office space, assistance with onboarding, as well as advice and legal support for legalization and business creation.

Application procedure and requirements

To apply for a Polish startup visa, you need to fill out an application form on the official website of Startup Hub Poland (SHP). SHP staff will quickly assess your application and help you find potential business partners matching your profile.

Program participants can receive expedited processing of visa applications if they meet at least one of the following conditions:

a) have an educational background in a technology-related field;

b) have at least one year of work experience in the IT sector.

Visa validity period

You will receive a national visa of type D. It allows you to enter the territory of the Republic and stay there continuously or more than once for a total duration of more than 90 days during the year.

Czech Startup Visa

The Czech Republic offers a long-term visa for the purpose of entrepreneurial activity . This visa is available for citizens of countries outside the European Union and the European Economic Area, as well as citizens without Swiss citizenship. It allows you to stay in the Czech Republic for more than 90 days and develop a business that contributes to the economy of the country.

Requirements and application process

In order to become a candidate for such a visa, you need to:

Have a valid passport.

Prove sufficient financial means—a minimum of 101,000 CZK ($4450).

Have accommodation in the Czech Republic for the duration of your stay.

You must document the purpose of your stay.

To apply for a long-term startup visa to the Czech Republic, follow the steps below:

Find the consulate where you will be applying.

Make an appointment. This can most often be done by email or phone.

Validity Period

The validity period for this visa is a maximum of 1 year. If you plan to stay longer, you must apply for a long-term residence permit.

Processing costs

It will cost you approximately $111 to process your application.

Germany Startup Visa

Germany offers the Self-Employed Entrepreneur Visa , which allows foreign businessmen to launch a commercial project in the country. There are two ways to organize your own business in Germany: as a freelancer or as an individual entrepreneur.

Requirements and application procedure

In order to obtain a residence permit for the purpose of self-employment, it is necessary that:

There was commercial interest in your product or regional demand for it.

Your business is likely to contribute to the economic development of Germany.

You have secured financing for your business through equity or loan commitments.

To apply for a business visa to Germany, you need to follow the following steps:

Make an appointment at the German embassy, consulate, or visa center in your country.

Gather all the necessary documents to apply for a German business visa.

Attend an interview.

Pay the visa fee

Wait for a decision from the German embassy or consulate.

Validity period

If your business project is successful and generates income for you and your family, you can extend your residence permit, which is initially limited to three years.

Application fees

When you apply for a visa, residence permit, permanent residence permit, or extension of these documents, there is usually a visa processing fee. The amount depends on your location, duration, and purpose of your stay. For example, a residence permit can cost a maximum of €100, and a permanent residence permit a maximum of €147.

US Startup Visa

The United States offers a visa that gives foreign businessmen the opportunity to establish their commercial startups in the United States. This visa is called the International Entrepreneur Rule (IER) , and it is issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on a case-by-case basis. To successfully obtain one, applicants must convince the authorities that their stay and entrepreneurial activities in the U.S. will contribute to a significant public benefit.

Application Requirements and Procedure

Entrepreneurs wishing to relocate to the U.S. with a startup must meet the following criteria:

Ownership of a significant stake in a company founded in the US within the last five years. It must have significant potential for rapid growth and job creation.

Another option is active participation and a central role in the management of the start-up company.

Ability to bring significant public benefit to the United States. This may be accomplished, among other things, through the receipt of substantial investments from certain qualified U.S. investors or awards or grants from federal, state, or local governments.

The entrepreneur's spouse or children must also meet certain requirements and demonstrate that they are eligible for the visa based on significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian reasons.

The IER application process includes:

Filing a petition with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Approval of the petition.

Applying for an immigrant visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside the country.

French Startup Visa

France offers employees, founders, and investors of non-European Union startups the French Tech Visa . It is a simplified and accelerated procedure for obtaining a residence permit in the country.

Requirements and application process

In order to obtain a French Tech Visa, the company you work for or founded must meet the following conditions:

Be registered in France and have a SIRET number, which is a unique 14-digit identification number.

Have the status of “Young Innovative Enterprise (JEI).”

Have received specific public funding for innovation in the last 5 years.

Be backed by a French or foreign venture capital fund.

Be part of an accelerator or incubator in France or in another country.

The procedure for obtaining a French Tech Visa involves submitting an online application through the French Tech Mission platform. The application takes only a few minutes to complete, and the processing time averages between 2 and 5 working days.

Processing fees

France does not charge a fee for employee sponsorship. However, there are standard processing fees of €324.

Validity period

The French Technology Visa is a family visa and is valid for four years, renewable thereafter.

Italia Startup Visa

Italy offers the Italia Startup Visa program, which aims to attract and retain innovative entrepreneurs from around the world. This program is designed for people from non-EU countries who are based in their home countries and are looking to join the Italian startup ecosystem.

Requirements and application process

The Italia Startup Visa can be granted either to an individual entrepreneur or to an entrepreneurial team of no more than five people. There is no limit to the share of share capital that each team member must own, but they must all be co-founders or co-owners.

The application procedure for the Italia Startup Visa includes the following steps :

Downloading the application form for the “No Obstacles Certificate” from the official Italia Startup Visa website.

Fill in the application form with information on education, work history, business idea, business model, product or service to be developed, and other details related to the innovative nature of the project.

Submission of documents proving the availability of personal funds or funding for the innovative startup from a third-party organization in the amount of at least 50,000 euros.

Submission of a “presentation deck” and a business plan, including a detailed estimate of costs and revenues related to the entrepreneurial project.

Obtaining a certificate of no obstacles (Nulla Osta ISV) from the Italia Startup Visa Committee.

Submitting a visa application to the Italian Embassy or Consulate in the place of residence.

The required documents include a certificate of approval of your candidacy, proof of suitable accommodation in Italy, a valid passport, and proof of residence in the local consular district.

Cost of processing

The cost of the Italia Startup Visa depends on the applicant's country of origin and the processing time. As a rule, this amount is about 116 euros.

Validity period

The Italia Startup Visa is valid for 1 year and can be extended for another 2 years. After the first three years, the visa holder can apply for a permanent residence permit.

Lithuania Startup Visa

The Lithuanian Startup Visa program attracts talent to the local startup ecosystem by simplifying the entry process for entrepreneurs from non-EU countries.

The target audience for this program is innovative startup founders who want to launch their businesses in Lithuania without investing a huge amount of capital.

Requirements and application process

To participate, you need to:

Provide a plan for a startup business introducing new technologies or innovations.

Register your company in Lithuania.

Obtain health insurance for the period of your stay in the country.

Have sufficient financial means to live in the country.

Have a place to live for the entire period of your stay.

The application process consists of five steps:

Applying on the Startup Visa Lithuania website. In it, you need to provide all the details about the startup founders, product, business plan, etc. Going through an online video interview. Expert evaluation. After the initial evaluation of your application, it is submitted to an authorized expert committee for a final decision. Obtaining a Temporary Residence Permit (TRP). After receiving an official confirmation letter, you will be able to apply for a visa and/or a temporary residence permit and move to Lithuania. Starting a business. Once you have received your temporary residence permit, you must officially launch your business within 120 days and notify the Startup Lithuania team.

Validity period

2 years, renewable for another three years (five years in total).

Startup Visa Latvia

The Latvian government offers the Startup Visa program, which is a temporary residence permit (TRP) for startup founders who wish to launch their future “unicorns” in Latvia.

Requirements

The main criterion for obtaining a Startup Visa is to have an innovative (most often technological) startup idea that has the potential to scale. This visa is available to all non-EU startup founders. In addition, it is also available to the spouses and children of the founders.

Application process

Here are the four steps you need to follow to get a Latvian startup visa :

Make an appointment. You can apply for a visa either inside Latvia through OCMA (Office of Citizenship and Migration of Latvia) offices or outside Latvia through the consular sections of the embassy. Filing. Prepare an appointment number, submit the application package, and pay the stamp duty. Receive a decision letter by email. In the event of a positive decision, you will need to submit to OCMA in Latvia some or all additional documents, such as an annual health insurance policy, confirmation of your future place of residence in Latvia, etc. Ordering a temporary residence card and receiving it.

Cost of registration

Stamp duty for consideration of the package of documents depends on the terms of consideration:

30 days—100 euros (regular procedure)

10 working days—200 euros

5 working days—400 euros.

Validity period

The Latvian Startup Visa is valid for 3 years.

Portugal Startup Visa

The Portugal Startup Visa is a resident visa created by the Portuguese government to attract investment, talent, and innovation potential to the country. The program is managed by IAPMEI, the Agency for Competitiveness and Innovation.

Requirements

To obtain a Portuguese startup visa, an entrepreneur must meet the following criteria:

Age over 18 years old.

Residence outside the European Schengen area.

No debts to social security and tax authorities.

Absence of a criminal record.

Availability of at least 5146.08 euros in a bank account for at least one year (per person).

The business plan of a start-up is evaluated according to the following criteria:

Intention to develop entrepreneurial activities using innovative products and services.

Start-up or relocation of technology- and knowledge-oriented companies and/or projects with the prospect of developing innovative products.

Potential to create qualified jobs.

Potential to achieve a turnover of more than 325 thousand euros per year and/or an asset value of more than 325 thousand euros per year 5 years after the end of the incubation period.

Application process

The application process for a Portuguese startup visa includes the following steps:

Confirm compliance with all mandatory requirements.

Familiarize yourself with certified business incubators and request a quote for services.

Apply for the program online on the IAPMEI platform.

Wait for the application to be reviewed and approved.

Sign an agreement with an accredited incubator and submit it on the Startup Visa platform.

Get your visa application approved.

Cost

The startup founder only needs to prove that they have sufficient funds to support themselves in Portugal for one year.

Validity Period

It takes up to three months to obtain a Startup Visa. After that, it is necessary to obtain a residence permit. The first permit is valid for two years, and subsequent permits are valid for three years. To maintain residency status, you must reside in Portugal for at least six or eight consecutive months per year.

Spain Startup Visa

If you are not a citizen of an EU country but wish to start an innovative business of particular economic interest in Spain, you have the opportunity to take advantage of the migration program for entrepreneurs in this country.

There are two ways to do this:

Startup visa: If you are outside Spain and need to come to the country to make the necessary preparations before starting your business. Residence permit: if you are already in Spain and you are ready to organize your business.

The following members of the entrepreneur's family may also join the program:

Spouse or domestic partner.

Minor children or adult children who are financially dependent on the applicant.

Parents who are dependent on the applicant.

Requirements

The following criteria must be met in order to obtain a startup visa in Spain:

Have an original and dissimilar business idea to existing ones on the market.

Have a relevant professional and academic profile.

Provide a detailed business plan and additional evidence of the viability of the project.

It is important to say that there are no minimum capital or employment requirements. The Spanish system is based on a case-by-case analysis. This is why a business plan is required to determine whether or not your activity is of particular economic interest to Spain.

Application process

The visa application should be submitted to the Spanish Consulate in your country of origin or residence. Applications for residence permits are submitted to the Unit of Large Companies and Strategic Sectors (UGE-CE).

The application procedure includes the following steps:

Obtaining a positive opinion on the project from the relevant economic and trade authority or the Directorate General for International Trade and Investment.

Proof of sufficient financial resources.

Submission of a national visa application form together with other necessary documents such as a valid passport, photographs, a criminal record certificate, and others.

Validity period

A visa is issued for 1 year; a residence permit—for 2 years. Residence permits are renewed for another two years.

Thailand Startup Visa

The SMART Thailand visa is an initiative of the Board of Investment (BOI) that aims to stimulate the country's economic growth through innovation. Its objective is to attract new talent and cutting-edge technology to the country. The SMART Visa is designed for highly skilled workers, investors, executives, and entrepreneurs and has four main categories: Talent, Investor, Executive, and Startup.

The Startup category is for entrepreneurs who are creating new businesses in one of the S-Curve's industries. These industries include:

Automation and robotics.

Aviation and logistics.

Biofuels and biochemistry.

New generation automobiles.

Smart electronics.

Medical and health tourism.

Digital technologies.

Medicine.

Alternative dispute resolution.

Human resource development in science and technology.

Environmental management and renewable energy.

Agriculture and biotechnology.

Food for the future.

Requirements

There are three options under the Startup category :

1. 2-year visa application: for foreigners who have already established a certified startup in Thailand.

Selection Criteria:

It is necessary to have a startup company certified by relevant government agencies, such as the National Innovation Agency and the Agency for the Development of the Digital Economy, in one of the target industries.

Own at least 25% of the company's registered capital or hold a management position in that company.

Have a deposit of at least 600,000 Baht (about $17,000) or an equivalent amount in a bank account in Thailand or in the country of citizenship or residence, held for at least 3 months.

Health insurance covering the entire stay in Thailand for the applicant, spouse, and children is mandatory.

2. Annual Visa Application.

Selection Criteria:

Participation in an incubator, gas pedal, or similar program in the target industry certified by public authorities such as the National Innovation Agency and the Agency for the Development of the Digital Economy.

If there is no experience in participating in an incubator or similar program, the applicant must either obtain joint venture funding from the public sector or be approved by the relevant government authorities.

A deposit of at least 600,000 Baht or an equivalent amount in a bank account in Thailand or in the country of citizenship or residence held for at least 3 months is required.

Medical insurance covering the entire stay in Thailand for the applicant, spouse, and children is mandatory.

3. Application for a 6-month visa: for foreigners planning to establish a startup company in Thailand or engage in promotional activities for startups or Startup Camps.

Must have a plan to establish a technology startup in Thailand approved by relevant authorities, such as the National Innovation Agency, or engage in promotional activities.

Application process

You can apply for a SMART visa at the Thailand Investment Board website, where detailed information on the procedure and requirements is available. You can also apply outside Thailand and obtain a visa from a foreign embassy. This is one of the few visas that can be extended online.

Denmark Startup Visa

The Start-up Denmark program offers foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to obtain a residence permit in Denmark in order to establish and manage innovative and growing companies.

Before the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) will consider your request for residence and work permits under this program, your business idea must be approved by a panel of experts appointed by the Danish Business Authority.

Requirements

You can apply if you:

Individual entrepreneur.

Non-EU (European Union) and EEA (European Economic Area) nationals. If you are a team of up to three non-EU/EEA nationals, you can also submit a business plan.

Have an innovative and scalable business.

Have a business with growth potential. Please note that restaurants, retail stores, and small import/export businesses are generally not considered for the program.

Application Process

You have three steps ahead of you:

Obtaining a business permit. You need to fill out an online form in which you describe your business. You need to attach documents, including a business plan, a product presentation, and other materials that present your ideas to a panel of experts. Applying for a work permit and residence permit at the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI). Launching a startup in Denmark.

Cost of registration

The first stage is free of charge. And the subsequent application for residence and work permits in Denmark will cost 2110 Danish kroner ($300).

Validity period

If approved, work and residence permits are issued for two years, with the possibility of renewal for another three years.

Netherlands Startup Visa

The Netherlands Startup Visa is an excellent opportunity for non-European Union (EU) foreign nationals to start a business in the Netherlands.

Requirements

Criteria for obtaining a visa:

Possession of a valid passport or other identification document. In the case of children, they can be entered into the passport of one of the parents.

No illegal stay in the Netherlands has occurred in the past.

Willingness to provide a certificate of reliability, confirming the absence of a criminal record.

Obligatory medical examination for the absence of tuberculosis after arrival in the Netherlands.

Collaboration with a reliable and experienced intermediary.

Your product or service must be innovative.

Having a step-by-step plan describing the path from idea to business creation and development.

Registration as a start-up entrepreneur and intermediary in the commercial register of the Chamber of Commerce.

Sufficient funds to ensure residency in the Netherlands.

Application Process

Follow the following checklist:

Assess your eligibility for the Dutch start-up visa program. Download and complete the application form. Prepare and submit all required documents. Apply for a residence permit. You or your coordinator in the Netherlands can apply for startup residence permits through the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND). If you apply on your own, you must send the completed application form by e-mail. You must also provide information about yourself and your step-by-step plan explaining how you intend to turn your idea into a business. This plan will be evaluated by the Netherlands Entrepreneurship Agency (RVO).

Start-up entrepreneurs from certain countries (Australia, Canada, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, Vatican City, UK, USA, South Korea, and Switzerland) are exempt from the need for temporary residence permits (mvv). They can apply directly to the IND using a special form available on the website.

Foreign nationals who already hold valid residence permits and wish to exchange them for residence permits for start-up entrepreneurs can also use this application form.

Validity period

The Dutch residence permit for startups is valid for a maximum of one year. During this time, you must implement or develop a new innovative product or service under the guidance of an experienced coordinator.

Cost

There is an application fee of $362 when applying for a residency permit under the program.

Cyprus Startup Visa

The Cyprus Startup Visa provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs from non-EU/EEA countries to enter, reside, and do business in Cyprus. The main objective of the program is to create new jobs, encourage innovation and research, and develop the business ecosystem in the country. It is particularly important to apply for a startup visa in Cyprus if your enterprise is focused on innovation and research.

Both the startup founder and key managers (up to five people) can obtain this visa, provided that the company's headquarters are established in Cyprus. The family of entrepreneurs can also obtain a residence permit in Cyprus through a simplified procedure.

Requirements for applicants

There are two main schemes: the individual visa for start-ups and the team visa for start-ups.

Category 1: Individual visa for start-up entrepreneurs

It is issued to nationals of countries who:

Are the sole founders of a start-up and meet the enterprise requirements.

Have a capital of €50,000 (including crowdfunding, capital funding, or other sources).

Can prove excellent knowledge of English or Greek.

Possess a bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Category 2: Team Visa Scheme for Start-Up Entrepreneurs

This type of entrepreneurial visa applies to teams that:

Consist of no more than five startup founders or at least one founder and other senior executives.

Collectively own more than 50% of the shares.

Have a capital of €25,000 per founder and €50,000 for multiple founders (including crowdfunding, capital funding, or other sources).

All team members can prove excellent knowledge of English or Greek.

At least one team member has a bachelor's degree or equivalent professional qualification.

To qualify as an “innovative” venture, the startup must allocate at least 10% of its operating expenses to “research and development”. For businesses with a previous financial history, this criterion must be confirmed by external auditors for at least one of the three preceding years prior to application. For new businesses (with no financial history), this requirement will be considered based on the business plan submitted by the applicant.

Application process

Candidates who meet the above requirements can submit an application to the authorities along with the relevant documents. The authorities review the application within 5 weeks.

If the decision is positive, businessmen are issued an initial approval notice authorizing them to operate a business and engage in commercial activities in Cyprus for a period of two years.

Applicants can then apply for a Cyprus entry visa and subsequently for the relevant work and residence permits.

After the first two years of operation, the enterprise is assessed, and the applicant can submit a new application where the authorities assess whether the enterprise is sufficiently developed.

Validity period

The Cyprus startup visa is valid for two years, with the possibility of renewal.

Cost

It will cost approximately $170 to apply for the visa.

Australia Startup Visa

The Australian government has introduced the Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visa (subclass 188). This visa allows individuals to set up businesses in Australia and reside there for five years with their families. After fulfilling certain requirements, they can also apply to become permanent residents of Australia under the Business Innovation and Investment (Permanent) visa (subclass 888) under the Entrepreneur stream.

Requirements

The following criteria must be met to qualify for this visa:

Be at least 55 years of age.

Have a real intention to start a business or commercialize a product/service and it must not involve hiring labor, buying real estate, or buying an existing franchise or business.

Be fluent in the English language.

Possess a good state of health.

Have no outstanding debts owed to the Australian government.

Have no history of visa revocations or visa refusals.

Application process

You must first submit an Expression of Interest (EOI). If an Australian state or territory government agency approves your EOI and supports your candidacy, you will be invited to apply for this visa.

The invitation you receive will include instructions on how to submit your application and documents. The application can be submitted online through the ImmiAccount system.

Once the visa is granted, the principal applicant can apply for visas for the rest of the family.

Application Fees

The cost of the visa for the principal applicant is A$6,395.00.

There is also a fee for each family member applying for a visa with you: additional applicant over 18 years of age—AUD$3,195 (approximately $2,000); additional applicant under 18 years of age—AUD$1,600.

Validity Period

This is a temporary visa that allows you to stay in Australia for up to 5 years. The visa is issued on a multiple-entry basis, allowing entry and exit during its validity period.

New Zealand Startup Visa

The New Zealand Entrepreneur Work Visa is designed for experienced entrepreneurs who wish to develop their businesses in this country.

Requirements for applicants

To apply for this visa, you must meet the following criteria:

Have good health.

Have an impeccable reputation.

Speak English at a level sufficient for business communication.

Prove the ability to invest a capital of at least NZ$100,000 (approximately US$60,000).

You should pay attention to the following points:

You can stay in the country for 12 months at the initial stage of your visa application and, after successful business development, for another 24 months.

If your business is in the science or Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, demonstrates a high level of innovation, or has the potential to export, the investment requirement of NZ$100,000 may be reviewed.

If you have been bankrupt within the last 5 years, you are not eligible for an entrepreneur work visa.

If you have been involved in fraud or financial crimes, you will not be eligible for this visa.

Validity Period

The visa has a validity period of up to 3 years. If certain conditions are met, you can also apply for an “Entrepreneur Resident Visa.”

Application Fee

The cost of the visa for the principal applicant starts at NZ$3920 (approximately US$2300).

Singapore Startup Visa

The Singapore Startup Visa , known as EntrePass, is for foreign entrepreneurs who wish to establish and operate a business in this country.

Requirements and application process

Criteria for the Entrepreneur Visa (Entrepass) include:

Founding or intending to form a private limited company registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) in Singapore.

Availability of funding of at least US$100,000 from a public investment fund, venture capitalist (VC), or business angel recognized by a Singapore government body.

Passing or being in the incubation stage at one of the world's incubators or gas pedals.

At least 8 years of experience as a senior-level professional or executive in a large corporation.

Justification of how your business network and professional experience can contribute to future business development in Singapore.

To obtain an EntrePass, you need to apply and submit all required documents to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Validity Period

EntrePass is valid for up to two years.

Application fee

The cost of applying for an EntrePass is S$105 for processing (US$77) and S$225 for issuance/renewal.

South Korea Startup Visa

South Korea has introduced a new visa program for foreign nationals called “Overall Assistance for Startup Immigration System (OASIS)”. This program makes it easier for foreigners to obtain a work visa to launch their technology startups in Korea.

Requirements and application process

The main requirement for a startup visa is the point system. In order to obtain a D-8-4 visa, 80 points are required. Mandatory points include ownership of intellectual property such as patents or useful knowledge.

The application process for a startup visa involves selecting the Application >> E-Visa (Individual) section of the Visa Portal . The application can be submitted by the foreigner himself or by the sponsor on his behalf. Among the required documents are a visa application form, scanned copies of passport pages, a digital photograph, and payment of the fee by credit card through the e-Payment system.

Validity Period

Startup VISA (D-8-4) is valid for 12 months, renewable.

Application fee

The application fee is not specified, but according to the Korea Visa Portal, a single-entry visa for 91 days or more costs $60 USD.

China Startup Visa

China has a special visa program called the Entrepreneur Visa , which is designed for foreign nationals who express interest in launching a new business in that country. This visa provides an easier and more flexible way to legally enter China and register your business.

Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria to qualify for a Chinese startup visa:

Provide an innovative business plan and demonstrate a willingness to invest in it.

Agree to work in a business incubator upon arrival if necessary.

Be an international student studying at a Chinese university and have an innovative business plan related to state-owned science and technology parks or incubators in areas such as Changning and Yangpu in Shanghai.

Be an alumnus of outstanding universities in China or abroad and have made significant achievements in innovation and entrepreneurship (graduation should be no more than 2 years ago).

Validity Period

The validity period of this visa is three months in most cases. However, citizens of Canada, Argentina, and the United States can be issued a Chinese business visa with a validity period of up to 10 years.

Cost of processing

The cost of a Chinese business visa is the same as a tourist visa, but the difference lies in the nationality of the applicant and the number of entries. Usually, multiple-entry visas are more expensive. For example, for US citizens, the cost is $185, and for British citizens, the cost is £151.

Taiwan Startup Visa

The Taiwanese government has introduced a new visa program for foreign entrepreneurs in order to attract more investment into the country.

The Taiwan Entrepreneur Visa is an attractive option for foreign investors for a number of reasons, including the ability to establish a business in the country within a year of arrival. Also, up to three team members can apply under this program.

Requirements

You can apply for this visa if you meet at least one of the following requirements:

Receiving venture capital investment or international funding of more than NT$2 million.

Possession of patents or certificates of professional excellence.

Residing in an incubator or participating in an innovation park in Taiwan.

Winning a leading startup competition or design competition, or participating in an entrepreneurial project for foreigners.

Participation (or previous participation) in a startup gas pedal is recognized in Taiwan.

Receiving an award or nomination at a film festival.

Receiving government innovation subsidies from the central government of at least NT$3 million (about US$94,000) or from local governments of at least NT$1 million.

Establishing an enterprise with innovation potential in Taiwan and acting as its legal representative, manager, or director with an investment of at least NT$1 million.

Possessing innovation capability as defined by the Taiwanese government.

Period of validity

Initially, a 1-year residence permit is issued with the possibility of multiple entries. In cases of successful business development, the Taiwan Entrepreneur Visa can be extended.

Japan Startup Visa

Japan has introduced a new Startup Visa program designed to support entrepreneurs who come to the country. This residency status allows you to start a business in Japan by obtaining residency status in the “business manager” category. However, it requires certain conditions to be met, including opening an office in Japan. The Startup Visa program allows you to stay in Japan for up to one year in preparation for starting a business.

Requirements and application process

To obtain a Startup Visa, you must apply to one of the municipalities approved by the Japanese government with a business plan and other required documents. If your application is approved by the municipality and passes the immigration examination at the Immigration Service Agency, you will be able to obtain a Startup Visa.

The requirements, including the scope of business and required documents, may vary from municipality to municipality. Let's look at the requirements using Fukuoka City as an example:

Submission of a New Business Implementation Plan (“NBIP”).

Receipt of a NBIP Confirmation Letter (“CLNBIP”). After that, you must apply for business status at the Fukuoka Immigration Bureau.

Having a plan to implement the new business.

Submission of a project plan and financing plan.

The following documents are required for a successful filing:

An application to confirm the implementation of the new business.

A completed and signed business plan.

Resume.

Copy of passport (with photo, name, and signature).

Documents proving your place of residence for six months after your arrival in Japan (copy of the rental agreement and others).

Documents confirming the status of your bank account.

Start-Up Chile visa

The Chilean government runs the Start-Up Chile program to attract young and talented foreign entrepreneurs who wish to establish their own businesses in Chile. This program provides start-up capital of up to 30,000,000 Chilean pesos (approximately $40,000 USD), as well as various benefits including mentoring, office space, and access to social and investment networks.

Requirements and application process

The most important requirement for a Chilean startup visa is to have a letter of welcome or sponsorship from the Deputy Minister of Economy, InvestChile, or Start-Up Chile.

The process of obtaining a Chilean startup visa involves filling out an application and submitting the required documents. These include a valid passport and a letter of recommendation from an investor or teacher. In addition, you may be required to create a video presentation in which you explain why you are ideally suited to lead your project, what social contribution you can make to Chile, and what problem you intend to solve.

Validity period

This program provides for the issuance of a temporary startup visa for one year.