In one of the most picturesque areas of Tallinn, a unique residential complex Kalevi Panorama is being built. It is three high-rise buildings designed according to the latest technology with the highest requirements for thermal and noise insulation. The developer says that the apartments here are a secluded island of privacy inside the modern metropolis. How much do apartments in Kalevi Panorama Residential Complex cost?

Kalevi Panorama residential complex — modern technology in each apartment

The real estate market in Estonia in 2020-2022 experienced a real boom in demand from both local buyers and foreign investors. The cost of apartments in major cities has increased by 15-25%.

A unique residential complex Kalevi Panorama has been built in the center of Tallinn — three 14-storey buildings with a stunning panoramic view of Tallinn and the sea coast. The residential complex is located in the heart of the Juhkentali neighborhood, houses are literally buried in greenery, while the business center of the city is just a few minutes away on foot. Modern technology makes housing a secluded island of privacy inside the greenest capital of Europe, Kalevi Panorama residential complex is already considered one of the most famous new buildings in Estonia.

— Estonia pays enormous attention to ecology, and there is a delicate balance between nature and human activity in the city. Tallinn, the heart of the country, is distinguished not only by the clear air and clean water bodies but also by the low level of noise pollution and low traffic, which has a positive effect on the well-being of all its residents," says Alexander Voronkov, Sales Director of Tycoon OÜ. — This is exactly the way Kalevi Panorama was designed. High technologies preserve warmth, protect from noise, and provide fresh air and light in the apartments while the high energy efficiency standards allow significant savings on utility bills. These are, perhaps, the main qualities that distinguish Kalevi Panorama from all others.

The residential complex consists of three 14-storey buildings located in a well-maintained area with a playground, equipped with recreational areas and walking paths.

The entrance to each building is equipped with a video intercom. The houses are built from monolithic reinforced concrete, column and slab system, which provides longevity, warmth, hydro and noise insulation. The facade of the buildings is glazed with aluminum cassettes, and the windows are made of aluminum profile with triple sun and energy-saving glass.

The walls separating the apartments are made of combined multi-layer lightweight blocks and are soundproofed. The exterior walls are made of energy-efficient lightweight elements, and the dividing slabs and the roof are made of monolithic reinforced concrete. The energy efficiency class of the entire residential complex is B.

All parking spaces for residents of the complex are located in the underground parking, plus each apartment has its own storage room (at −1 and −2 floors).

More about apartments in Kalevi Panorama complex

Each apartment is equipped with a «Smart House» system, which allows you to control and manage the expenses of your apartment in real-time. The floors in the apartment are covered with natural oak parquet, which makes the house warm and cozy. Plus, the apartments have water floor heating, which can be controlled remotely from a phone or tablet on the wall.

— The «smart home» system allows each apartment owner to save significantly on utility bills, which have only been increasing recently. Using the phone you can control the temperature in the rooms, and manage heating, ventilation and air conditioning in real time. In south-facing apartments and large apartments we even have remote control of blinds, all for the comfort of our future residents. Needless to say, each owner of an apartment can call the elevator from his or her phone; this has probably never been done anywhere else.

The floor plans of the apartments are diverse and well thought out to the smallest detail. Each apartment has its own features which will suit every need of the buyers. There are cozy two- or three-bedroom apartments and spacious penthouses on the second floor. Each apartment has its own walk-in closet area and small storage rooms are provided in the parking lot — all for convenient storage of belongings.

The ceiling height in the room is 2.70 meters, which literally fills the rooms with sunlight. At the same time, a regulated ventilation system with recuperation is set up to clean the air and return heat to the apartment. South-facing apartments already have air conditioning. Four- and five-bedroom apartments have fireplaces.

The apartments are commissioned absolutely finished — all the interior work has already been done. Aesthetically beautiful and harmonious interiors will only emphasize the uniqueness of the entire apartment complex. The future owner can add any design solution to the existing styles.

The apartments are designed in three styles:

New age is a spacious, bright and stylish space with white walls and bleached oak parquet. The clean, graphic design lines only emphasize the minimalism and strictness of the space. It only remains to add details, and the interior will acquire its own character.

is a spacious, bright and stylish space with white walls and bleached oak parquet. The clean, graphic design lines only emphasize the minimalism and strictness of the space. It only remains to add details, and the interior will acquire its own character. Loft is a harmonious combination of white and black in the interior. Here the modern classics are closely intertwined with the brutality and uncompromising nature of the new design.

is a harmonious combination of white and black in the interior. Here the modern classics are closely intertwined with the brutality and uncompromising nature of the new design. City — soft neutral interior with natural finishing materials and natural textures: oak parquet, ceramic tiles, soft lighting. According to the builder, this style symbolizes the unity of the urban man with nature.

How to buy and how much is the apartment?

Apartments at Kalevi Panorama start at €215,000 (excluding parking and storage room on the ground floor):

Two-bedroom apartments cost from €215,000 to €260,000.

Three-bedroom apartments cost from €270,000 to €340,000.

Four- and five-bedroom suites and duplex penthouses are priced from €550,000 to €1,000,000.

Moreover, each apartment can be booked for 30 days. When booking an apartment, a contract is signed with the buyer and a down payment of €3000 is made ( the reservation fee is then included in the price of the apartment).

The ownership of the apartment is documented in a notarized deed of title. The client pays the price of the apartment minus the amount of the reservation.

State fees and notary fees are paid separately.